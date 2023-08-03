Forward & upward

Equality & respect

Madalsa Sharma

Two important issues—population control and the protection of women—demand our attention. To effectively slow the population growth, we must develop laws that support easily available health services, education, and empowerment for women. Let’s create a culture of equality and respect while also committing wholeheartedly to ending discrimination based on gender.

Secure environment

Prateik Chaudhary

Prateik Chaudhary

The protection of women and animal welfare are two subjects that need our attention. We must build a society that recognises and supports the safety and security of women, ensuring that everyone gets access to equal opportunities and a secure environment. To safeguard and put an end to cruelty towards animals, we need to spread awareness and also fight for strict regulations.

Tackling unemployment

Rahul Sharma

Rahul Sharma

Unemployment is a pressing concern that affects individuals and families across the nation. To address this issue, it is crucial to focus on creating job opportunities. This can be achieved by implementing policies and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises. Additionally, investing in skill development programmes and training can equip individuals with the necessary tools to secure employment.

Cut down on pollution

Adaa Khan

Adaa Khan

I believe that two of the biggest national problems that need to be addressed are women’s safety and environmental pollution. These issues have far-reaching consequences and require urgent attention for the betterment of society.

Upgrade infrastructure

Sudhanshu Pandey

Sudhanshu Pandey

The major problem in our country is infrastructure. In a city like Mumbai, most areas are filled with potholes, leading to all-round damage. There are craters, and it is sometimes painful to call the city the financial capital of India because the condition is really bad and the government has done nothing year after year. It’s just been the same. That is one problem.

Animal protection

Sneha Jain

Sneha Jain

I think it’s the population that’s causing so many issues. Forests are disappearing to accommodate people, and this is not good. The extreme weather conditions are also a consequence of deforestation. Secondly, I believe that cruelty towards animals is a significant concern that should be addressed. Animals cannot ask for help, and if they all die, we’ll lose a valuable part of our ecosystem.