Fourth woman comes to fore alleging director Paul Haggis to rape her

ANI

On Thursday, a former freelance television producer testified that Paul Haggis assaulted and attempted to rape her at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival.

According to sources, jurors in a lower Manhattan courtroom watched a video deposition of the woman from 2019, who recalled feeling physically and emotionally threatened at the time of their encounter.

Reportedly, Haggis, the Oscar-winning writer and director of Crash, sexually pursued her before she fled into her apartment building following the TIFF event.

So far, four more women, all of whom prefer anonymity, have accused Haggis of assault.