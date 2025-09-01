DT
PT
Home / Entertainment / Frankenstein Receives 13-minute standing ovation...

Frankenstein Receives 13-minute standing ovation...

ANI
Updated At : 05:54 AM Sep 01, 2025 IST
Jacob Elordi
Guillermo del Toro directorial Frankenstein earned an impressive 13-minute standing ovation at the ongoing Venice International Film Festival 2025 in Lido. Oscar Isaac, who plays the titular mad scientist, and Jacob Elordi, who embodies his monstrous creation in the movie, couldn’t hold back their tears as the Venice crowd continued to applaud.

During the lengthy ovation, del Toro waved to the crowd and shared multiple hugs with Elordi and Isaac. A visibly emotional Elordi also got a kiss on the cheek from Isaac as the two embraced, with Elordi resting his chin on Isaac’s head. The gothic sci-fi film, which is competing for the prestigious Golden Lion at the festival, is a retelling of Mary Shelley’s 1818 classic horror novel.

It follows a brilliant scientist who brings a monstrous creature to life, ultimately resulting in both their undoing. The 149-minute, 120 million USD epic could become a major awards contender for Netflix. Isaac and Elordi were joined at Saturday night’s premiere by co-stars Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz and Felix Kammere.

Among the stars who walked the red carpet before taking a seat in the audience at the Sala Grande Theatre included Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jessica Williams, Jesse Williams and Sofia Carson. After walking the red carpet, Elordi and Isaac halted for selfies and autographs with the hordes of fans outside the theatre.

Recently, in an interview with Elordi, the actor revealed that he spent 10 hours in the makeup chair to transform into an unrecognisable monster, complete with patchworked skin. “There are so many different layers to the costume. When he’s born, he’s wearing nearly nothing. His chest is open and his head is high. Then, as he starts to experience pain, as we do as a teenager, he starts to hunch his shoulders. And as an adult, he closes off,” said Elordi.

Mexican auteur del Toro was last in Venice with his 2017 dark fantasy The Shape of Water, which won the Golden Lion and went on to earn four Oscars, including for best picture and director. Frankenstein, is set to release in theatres on October 17 and on Netflix on November 7.

