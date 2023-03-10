Friends star Courteney Cox admits she did too many fillers, 'I messed up a lot'

Los Angeles, March 10

'Friends' star Courteney Cox has looked back on her use of anti-ageing injectables and candidly admitted she "messed up".

The actress, 58, confessed she realises now that she overdid it with the fillers and says she rejects going overboard in a bid to improve her appearance, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

She revealed her usage was like a "domino effect," saying she didn't actually realise at the time how she looked to other people.

The actress called the attempts her biggest beauty regret and revealed she is grateful they weren't permanent.

Speaking about her overuse of the beauty treatment, Courteney said, quoted by 'Mirror.co.uk', "You look in the mirror and go, 'Oh, that looks good'... You don't realise what it looks like to the outside person." She revealed she soon found she had been "doing too many fillers" and "had to have them removed".

She told Kirbie Johnson and Sarah Tan Christensen on the 'Gloss Angeles' podcast: "Thank God they are removable. I messed up a lot and now luckily... I was able to reverse most of that".

IANS

