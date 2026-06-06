Bollywood actors are blurring the line between regional industries as renowned faces from the Hindi film industry is looking South. Not only are they looking to expand their appeal but they're also eyeing high-concept narratives across Telugu, Tamil and Kannada cinema. Here's looking at Bollywood actors who're set to establish a strong foot in the South Indian industry.

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Raghav Juyal: The Paradise

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Raghav Juyal is stepping into South Indian cinema with the multi-lingual film, The Paradise. Directed by Srikanth Odela, this action drama will showcase Juyal as the main antagonist opposite the renowned star, Nani. Slated for a release in August this year, The Paradise will release in eight languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English and Spanish.

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Kiara Advani: Toxic

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Kiara Advani, who has already stepped foot in South with Peddi recently, will be seen making her Kannada debut with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. In addition to Yash and Kiara, the big-ticket film also features a formidable star cast, including Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Nayanthara among others.

Aparshakti Khurana: ROOT

Aparshakti Khurana makes his Tamil debut with Gautham Ram Karthik's ROOT: Running Out Of Time. A sci-fi thriller, ROOT promises to showcase Khurana in a never-seen-before avatar, for which his first look has already sparked significant buzz. Currently, the film is in its post-production stage.

Rohit Saraf: Mahakali

Rohit Saraf, who was recently seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, is gearing up for his South Indian debut with the Telugu mythological action film, Mahakali. Directed by Puja Kolluru, the upcoming film also stars Akshaye Khanna and Bhoomi Shetty.

Abhishek Banerjee: Legacy

Abhishek Banerjee, who has already established himself as a dynamic performer in Hindi cinema, is set to make his debut in Tamil cinema with the upcoming crime thriller series, Legacy, slated for a release this year.

Adarsh Gourav: Happy Birthday

Adarsh Gourav, who was recently seen in Tu Yaa Main, is making his Telugu movie debut with the psychological horror thriller, Happy Birthday Uma. Helmed by director Baba Shashank, the film is expected to release this year.