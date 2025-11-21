The special screening of 120 Bahadur in Mumbai on Wednesday turned into a warm, emotional and celebratory gathering that perfectly matched the spirit of the film.

Filmmakers, actors, influencers and supporters came together to honour a story rooted in courage and sacrifice. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani, actors Farhan Akhtar with wife Shibani Dandekar, Raashii Khanna, Ranveer Singh, Karishma Tanna, Richa Chadha, Zayed Khan, Vijay Varma, Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan attended the special screening amongst others.

Veteran actors Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman and Rekha also graced the occasion. The audience were united by the admiration, respect and the power of cinema. 120 Bahadur that resonated with those present.