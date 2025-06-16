From Bollywood’s glare to quiet self-care — Amyra Dastur’s blueprint for balance

Yathesht Pratiraj Phool

Advertisement

There’s something quietly magnetic about Amyra Dastur. Maybe it’s the way she carries herself with effortless grace or how her words cut through the noise with a raw honesty you don’t always get from a Bollywood star. When she stepped into Elante Mall in Chandigarh for a chic ‘Language’ brand event, the crowd expected a fashion muse. But what they got was much more — a heartfelt conversation about something often left backstage — mental health.

Anxiety unfiltered

Advertisement

You know the feeling when you see someone who seems to have it all figured out, only to hear they wrestle with anxiety too? That’s Amyra for you. “I have anxiety a lot of times,” she said, not with hesitation, but with the kind of openness that makes you nod in solidarity. “The expectations in the industry can sometimes get you, but I know I am my biggest supporter in this world.”

Here’s the thing about Bollywood; it’s a world obsessed with perfection — the flawless look, the viral smile, the unshakable persona. But Amyra flips the script. She doesn’t hide her struggles and more importantly, she champions the idea that mental health challenges are not a flaw or something to be ashamed of.

Advertisement

Her advice? “Before seeking external help, be your own biggest supporter and strength. It’s okay if you’re going through anxiety or other mental issues.” This isn’t just a soundbite; it’s a lifeline for anyone trying to keep it together when the spotlight feels like a pressure cooker.

Boundary boss

And talk about boundaries — Amyra is clear Bollywood is her workplace, not a friend zone. “I have boundaries that define who are my colleagues and who are my friends. You cannot please everyone,” she said. It’s a refreshing take, really. Instead of burning out trying to be everything to everyone, she focuses on her real circle —family and close friends.

Punjab love affair

Speaking of grounded, Amyra’s love for Punjab is something she wears on her sleeve. “I love Punjab and its people; they have a big heart. I always enjoy coming to this region.”

At the event, she confessed a guilty pleasure: “Aloo da parantha! I had two this morning!” If you’ve ever tasted that buttery, stuffed flatbread, you know it’s comfort food with a capital C. It’s these small, joyful indulgences that balance the hustle and grind of a film career.

Beach please!

But Amyra’s not just about the cozy vibes — she’s a bona fide beach girl, too. Oceans and sand are her reset buttons. Scroll through her Instagram and you’ll catch glimpses of her soaking in the sun, the waves and all that salty freedom.

On the style front, Amyra’s not shy about her obsessions. Her bag is a carefully curated toolkit: AirPods for music or calls, a trusty pen, perfume, sunglasses, hand cream, blotting papers (because, hello, lights and cameras), lip balm and even a toothbrush — because you never know when you’ll need a freshen-up. And those shoes? Brace yourself. Over seventy pairs. Yep, 70 — mostly leather, which has her dad shaking his head in disbelief.

Craft over clout

But don’t mistake her style for superficiality. Amyra is clear about what truly matters: the work, the stories she tells and the roles she embodies. “I do not want to get famous,” she says. “I want to work on good scripts and great movies. I want people to connect with me through my roles.” This is a rare kind of ambition — one rooted in craft, not clout.

While she admires the Punjabi film industry deeply, Bollywood is where her current focus lies. She doesn’t have any Punjabi projects lined up because she’s prioritising her work in Bollywood — and while she can’t talk about her upcoming Bollywood projects just yet, it’s clear she’s playing the long game: steady, thoughtful and intentional. For Amyra, it’s not about flashing lights or social media buzz; it’s about building a legacy of performances that truly resonate.

Elegance redefined

So, what can we take from Amyra Dastur’s approach? Maybe it’s this—in a world that often values loudness and perfection, there’s immense power in quiet strength and self-compassion. Mental health is the new elegance. Setting boundaries isn’t selfish; it’s necessary. And staying true to yourself — with all your quirks, anxieties and passions — is the most stylish move you can make.

In the end, Amyra reminds us all to be our own biggest cheerleaders, to cherish our people and maybe, just maybe, to treat ourselves to a couple of aloo paranthas along the way.