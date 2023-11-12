From celebrating on sets with co-stars to spending time with friends and family—celebs have their Diwali plans in place

Mona

The Festival of Lights is here, a day for puja, sweets and indulging in fun with friends and family. Celebs share what makes their Diwali celebrations special!

Work & play

Kanika Mann

This year, my Diwali celebrations will take place on the sets of Chand Jalne Laga, surrounded by my wonderful cast mates. Great food, togetherness and camaraderie are going to be the highlights of my celebration. —Kanika Mann, Actress

Celebrations on sets

This time, due to my busy schedule, I won’t be able to celebrate it with my family. I will celebrate Diwali with the Saubhagyavati Bhavah family for the first time. Please try not to burst firecrackers. Share happiness, stay joyful, and wish you all a happy Diwali. —Amandeep Sidhu, Actress

Food & fireworks

Prachi Bansal

Diwali is all about spending time with the people you love. This year, my family will be visiting me in Mumbai, and I’m super thrilled. Our plan is to dress up, offer prayers and gorge on yummy sweets and exchange gifts. The night will come alive with fireworks, movie time and delicious food. —Prachi Bansal, Actress

Family time

Nehha Pendse

It’s that time of the year when we make an effort to reunite with our loved ones and celebrate with family and friends. Though I will be shooting for my show, May I Come In, Madam, I am determined to takeout some time to join in the celebration with my family and friends. —Nehha Pendse, Actress

Do it now

Arjun Bijlani

This year I’ll be celebrating Diwali with my son Ayaan and wife Neha. My plans include donning traditional attire, offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi, and indulging in kaju katli and gujjiyas. Festivals should bring joy, and rather than dwelling on the past or future, it’s crucial to embrace the ‘now’ while being mindful of our ecological impact. —Arjun Bijlani, Actor

Be eco-friendly

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Considering the existing pollution issues, I urge my fans to embrace an eco-friendly Diwali by refraining from burning crackers. If we can’t solve the problem, let’s not contribute to it. Instead, enjoy a peaceful Diwali with family, dressing up, and savouring delightful treats. I extend my best wishes to all my viewers. —Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Actress

Keeping it simple

Jasmin Bhasin

This year, I’ll be in London for a film shoot. So, I will be missing Diwali celebrations in my hometown Kota. Although London is beautiful, the Diwali experience in Rajasthan is unique. Diwali in Mumbai has a different pace, with its cosmopolitan touch. A rather simple celebrations for me this year. —Jasmin Bhasin, Actress

On the cards

Shefali Jariwala

This year I don’t have work commitments on Diwali and I intend to make the most of it. Playing card games is considered to be shagun (auspicious). We do the puja and then the table is set because it’s business time. Proper hisaab hota hai (laughs). There are lots of fights over the game as well. I look forward to all this fun. —Shefali Jariwala, Actress

A peaceful world

Sudhaa Chandran

Every Diwali I visit an orphanage to celebrate the festival with the children there. I am grateful for the blessings I’ve received. I pray for a prosperous and peaceful world. —Sudhaa Chandran, Actress

Being responsible

As Diwali approaches, regardless of where you are or what you’re doing, the festive spirit lingers. The joy of receiving gifts, relishing sweets, and reuniting with friends at parties makes the celebration truly special. I am going for an eco-friendly Diwali that not only safeguard our health and pets but also protects the environment and vulnerable stray dogs. —Shivin Narang, Actor

Home coming

Geeta Basra

This year, I will be going to my home in Jalandhar to celebrate Diwali with my in- laws. This year, my son Jovan will be able to understand the festival and enjoy the festivities. This is something we all are really looking forward to. —Geeta Basra, Actress

