From Chandigarh to Kashmir, the exhibition Shutter Stories captures the beauty of the world through the camera lens

They say a photograph freezes a moment, but a truly memorable photograph does much more as it preserves a feeling, evokes a memory and continues to speak long after the shutter has clicked. This is the magic visitors can discover at the group photography exhibition Shutter Stories at Alliance Française de Chandigarh, where the city and the world beyond it unfold through a kaleidoscope of images. From Chandigarh’s unique architecture and bustling streets to wildlife and quiet corners, from the changing moods of nature to journeys that take viewers far beyond the city, the exhibition brings together diverse perspectives on the places we inhabit and explore. With tourism as its main theme, the collection offers a visual celebration of travel, discovery and the many ways in which a destination can be experienced.

What makes the exhibition particularly interesting is the diversity of those behind the lens. The participating photographers come from varied professions and backgrounds — doctors, retired bureaucrats, town planners, bankers and photography enthusiasts yet share a common fascination with the world as seen through a camera. Their photographs reflect individual interests and sensibilities, demonstrating that an eye for composition and beauty need not belong exclusively to a professional photographer. A street corner, an architectural detail, a fleeting encounter with wildlife or a landscape encountered on a journey can all become worthy subjects when viewed with curiosity and attention.

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Coinciding with World Tourism Day on Sunday, the exhibition features 40 photographs by 10 photographers, with four images contributed by each participant. The works span different themes and locations, giving the exhibition the character of a visual journey rather than a conventional display of tourist destinations. Beyond showcasing picturesque locations, the collection seeks to encourage a greater appreciation of photography and its ability to draw attention to the visual character of the places around us. It is an invitation to stop, observe and recognise beauty in both the extraordinary and the everyday life whether in a celebrated landmark or an unassuming corner that might otherwise escape notice.

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Among the frames displayed at Shutter Stories are images by photographer Harvinder Singh, who organised the first photography exhibition in Chandigarh in 2007. “The sky always remains full of hope,” Harvinder Singh tells The Tribune, reflecting on the image. The ripening wheat, the dramatic clouds and the shafts of sunlight come together almost like a changing canvas, capturing that brief moment when the earth seems to wait for rain with a quiet sense of anticipation and hope.

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Photographer cum licensed drone pilot Gurmeet Kaur turns her lens towards the many moods of Kashmir, bringing to the exhibition a collection that goes beyond its postcard-perfect landscapes. Her photographs of the serene Dal Lake capture the quiet beauty of the valley, while another striking image, titled Noor-e-Hind, draws attention to a place steeped in geography and history. Noor-e-Hind is the name of the last Indian Army check post in the Chakwali sector, overlooking Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. She pairs the evocative name with the portrait of a young girl whose luminous presence seems to embody the title itself.

Her fascination with the valley also takes her to Angaikot village in the Tulail Valley of Gurez, a remote landscape known for its traditional wooden houses and bridges and home to residents of the Dard-Shin tribe.

On till October 1, 2026.