From Chandigarh to Mumbai: Suchi Birgi on chasing dreams, cracking auditions and finding her place in showbiz

For Suchi Birgi, watching Govinda wasn't merely entertainment. It was a possibility. If one man could be so many things, perhaps she could be anything she wanted to.

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Today, sitting in Mumbai, she is still chasing that same childlike possibility, only the costumes have been replaced by characters, auditions and cameras.

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At present, Birgi is part of Bareilly Ke Bacchan on Colors TV and JioHotstar, while also working on a SonyLIV series. She has worked in a number of advertising campaigns, with other projects in the pipeline.

Born in Kanpur and raised in Chandigarh, Birgi never had a conventional route into showbiz. She initially wanted to model. “But I didn’t fit into the criteria of being a professional model,” she says with a laugh.

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Then, soon after school, came theatre. Her uncle saw a wedding reel she had shot and noticed something she hadn't quite recognised in herself. “He saw my expressions and my calibre. He convinced my family to sign me up for theatre,” she recalls.

Suchetak Rangmanch in Mohali became her training ground. A Hindi short film with R Swami followed and then came an advertising campaign with Ayushmann Khurrana — something she had manifested all along.

“On November 18, 2023, I moved to the city of dreams. The city that has something for everyone,” she says as her eyes sparkle.

She talks about the struggle without the usual narrative. Instead, she grins: “People love Punjabis here. They’re just in awe once you tell them you’re from Punjab.”

Her father, a music producer, was already in the industry, giving her some understanding of the uncertainties that come with the profession. But she is clear that the journey was her own. “I’m not a nepo kid. I cracked my auditions. I was not favoured at all,” she reaffirms.

Punjab, meanwhile, gave her a memorable breakthrough. Darya Walle by Rangle Sardar, featuring Birgi in a striking no-makeup look, crossed 10 million YouTube views and became a staple soundtrack at Punjabi weddings. Yet the moment she remembers most vividly happened in her new city. “I heard the song playing in cars in here. That’s when I knew it was beyond something I had imagined,” she adds.

The song opened doors to more regional projects, but Mumbai remained her larger canvas. However, she says, “I’m open to opportunities wherever they come from. For me, the destination matters less than the work. Whatever is written for me, I’m ready for it.”

For Birgi, there is a word for the randomness of it all: Maktub—everything is written. And that is how she chooses to look at what comes next, too. Perhaps the little girl who once watched Govinda and wanted to be everything is still dreaming. Only now, the possibilities feel a little closer. The story, it seems, is still being written.