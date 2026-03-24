icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / From delivery boy to sharing sets: Harshvardhan Rane's full-circle moment with John Abraham

From delivery boy to sharing sets: Harshvardhan Rane's full-circle moment with John Abraham

Actor Harshvardhan Rane reflects on his journey as he shoots for 'Force 3'

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:13 PM Mar 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Screen grab from Instagram
Advertisement

Actor Harshvardhan Rane expressed his gratitude for getting to work with John Abraham, calling himself a fan of the star and summed up his journey from being a delivery boy to working on set.

Advertisement

Rane uploaded a series of pictures on his Instagram handle on Monday from the preparations for his next film, “Force 3”. The first picture featured Rane standing at the backdrop of Abraham’s poster, followed by a clapper board with “Force 3” written over it.

Advertisement

“Working for the world’s best producer @thejohnabraham, from being a delivery boy, his fan and now to be on his set,” he wrote.

Advertisement

“To all the delivery boys who dream, the rough streets will make you tough, the unreasonable delivery time will discipline you, the heat will test your patience, the rain will challenge your spirits, and the long riding hours will question your limits. You’re not just delivering orders, you’re building patience, hunger, and resilience,” he added.

Rane started shooting for “Force 3”, earlier this month. He announced the news with a post on his Instagram handle. Written by Simaab Hashmi, the upcoming film is directed by Bhav Dhulia, known for “Khakee: The Bihar Chapter”.

Advertisement

The “Force” franchise started in 2011, featuring Abraham in the lead role. Directed by Nishikant Kamat, it also starred Genelia D’Souza alongside the actor and was a remake of the 2003 Tamil film “Kaakha Kaakha”.

The second instalment, led by Abraham, released in 2016 and also featured Sonakshi Sinha.

In November 2025, Rane shared a post confirming his involvement in the franchise.

Rane’s latest work is “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat”, which released in 2025.

The actor will next feature in “Sanam Teri Kasam 2”, a sequel to the 2016 release.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts