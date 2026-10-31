From ‘G.O.A.T.’ to ‘Saanson Ki Mala’: Diljit Dosanjh delights fans with chartbusters, addresses the ‘I’m an artist, bro’ controversy and responds to Satluj trolling

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh kickstarted his Aura India Tour 2026 with a grand opening show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital on Friday, treating thousands of fans to an electrifying evening of music, entertainment and Punjabi pride.

As Diljit took to the stage, he was welcomed by a roaring stadium of fans. Opening the concert with Morni, the singer wasted no time in setting the energy soaring, delivering a power-packed performance featuring some of his biggest hits and most-loved fan favourites.

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From G.O.A.T., Ikk Kudi, Lalkara, Ishq Di Baajiyaan, Naina and Kinni Kinni to Case, Panjtaara, Hass Hass and Water, Diljit took the audience on a musical journey through his popular discography. One of the most-awaited moments of the evening came when he performed Saanson Ki Mala, drawing an enthusiastic response from the crowd.

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Beyond the music, the concert also witnessed several heartwarming interactions between the singer and his fans. Diljit invited a few audience members onto the stage, giving them an opportunity to dance and sing alongside him.

The singer also took a moment during the performance to express his gratitude to the Delhi Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for their efforts in ensuring that the concert was smoothly organised and well-managed.

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In an especially touching moment, Diljit invited a female police officer onto the stage and affectionately described her as a mother figure, expressing how her presence reminded him of his own mother.

"A big salute to them. None of this would have been possible without you. Thank you so much. I can see my mother in you. When you were standing there, I thought I saw my mother. I feel like my mother is standing here with me," he told the officer.

"Punjabiyon ko mat sikhao, ladaaiyaan kaise ladi jaati hain"

During the concert Diljit Dosanjh appeared to indirectly address the controversy surrounding his “I'm an artist, bro” remark. A few months ago, during an Instagram Live session, Diljit was reportedly asked to react to the protest led by Cockroach Janta Party in Delhi. The singer had reportedly said, “Bro, keep me away from protests and such things. I am an artist. I am not a politician."

However, Diljit's alleged remark did not sit well with CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke, who criticised the GOAT singer over his comments.

And now, on Friday, Diljit indirectly took a jibe at CJP. Without naming anyone, Diljit said, “I love all of you because I am an artist, bro. I am being quiet, so let me stay quiet. I support all of you. Punjabian nu na sikhaao ladaayia kida ladnaa. But don't teach Punjabis how to fight.”

After this particular moment from Diljit's concert went viral, Dipke on Instagram penned a note, expressing his admiration for the singer and urging him to let the matter slide, saying, “Mitti pao, chhota bhai samajh ke.” Dipke wrote, “Paaji, back in June, when we were protesting, I was a little hurt by your comment. Not because I had anything against you personally, but because I've always seen you as someone who speaks up for the cause, just like you said yourself. If anything, I've always been an admirer of yours, and that hasn't changed." He added, “I still listen to your music. In fact, I came to your concert in Chicago this May, just before returning to India, not just for your music, but because I've always had immense respect for the person you are. Your courage, your authenticity, and the way you've taken India to the global stage while staying so true to your roots are things I've always admired about you. I guess that's why the comment hurt a little, because I've always held you in such high regard. But one disagreement or misunderstanding doesn't change the respect and admiration I have for you. Baaki paaji, chota bhai samajh ke mitti pao. At last, I would just like to say, ‘Gabru ta vairi nu vi mitha bolda, ni tu ta ferr jatt da pyaar goriye.'"

The concert concluded with a laser display featuring the captions “Main Hoon Punjab” (I am Punjab) and “I'm an artist”.

‘The film you are making fun of...we fought for it’

Diljit Dosanjh addressed the controversy and online trolling surrounding his upcoming film Satluj during the opening day of his Aura India Tour 2026 in New Delhi.

Addressing the audience from the stage, the singer expressed his affection for everyone while urging people not to underestimate the struggles of Punjabis.

Referring directly to the film, he added, “The film you are making fun of on stage, Jaswant Singh Khalra's film — we fought for that film for a long time. I love all of you. If someone hates us, it's okay. But I love all of you.”