From gold and silver coins to clothes, accessories and little things for their homes, everyone has their own shopping preferences during this time of the year. This Dhanteras, we explore whether people prefer traditional market shopping or online festive shopping, and what they usually like buying for the occasion.

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Festive feel: Shambhvi Sharma

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I would definitely prefer visiting traditional markets, especially during festivals. There is a different charm in stepping out, looking at different things, exploring shops and experiencing the festive atmosphere. Online shopping is convenient, of course, but it cannot really replace that feeling. I usually enjoy buying traditional outfits, jewellery and little decorative things for the house. When it comes to gold, I feel it is something you should take your time choosing rather than just adding it to your online cart. For me, the whole shopping experience is as enjoyable as the festival itself.

Excitement in the air: Aradhana Sharma

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I think I am a mix of both, depending on what I want to buy. If it is clothes, accessories or something I need urgently, I am happy to shop online because it saves time. But for gold and jewellery, I would always prefer visiting a store and seeing the pieces in person. I enjoy trying different things and making sure they actually suit me. During Diwali, I usually look forward to buying new outfits, some jewellery and a few things to make the house look festive. I feel shopping is also a part of the excitement that comes with this time of the year.

High energy: Gaurav Singh

I generally prefer shopping in physical stores because I like knowing exactly what I am buying. Especially during Dhanteras, when people are purchasing gold, silver or something valuable, I think visiting a trusted store makes more sense. I am not someone who shops excessively, but I do enjoy buying something useful for myself or the family. I also like the festive energy in the markets around this time. Online shopping is great when you know exactly what you want, but if I have to make a special purchase, I would rather step out and choose it myself.

Traditional all the way: Aadesh Chaudhary

I would say traditional shopping has its own importance, particularly during festivals. There is something nice about visiting the market with family, looking around and choosing things together. I prefer buying gold, silver or other valuable items directly from a store because I like checking the quality and understanding what I am purchasing. Apart from that, I usually enjoy buying clothes and things for the house during Diwali. I do use online shopping for everyday requirements, but festive shopping feels more personal when you actually go out and experience it.

Happy atmosphere: Vishaal Mohan

I am quite comfortable with online shopping because it is quick and you get so many options in one place. But that does not mean I don't enjoy going to markets, especially during Diwali. The festive atmosphere makes shopping more exciting. I usually look for clothes, footwear, accessories and things that I can use regularly. When it comes to gold or silver, I would prefer going to a store rather than purchasing it online. I think both options have their advantages, and it really depends on what you are buying and how much time you have.

Enjoying the process: Ashmita Bakshi

I personally enjoy traditional shopping more, especially when it comes to festive purchases. I like visiting jewellery stores, exploring different designs and taking my time before deciding what I want. There is a certain emotional value attached to buying gold or silver on Dhanteras, so I would want that experience to be special. Apart from jewellery, I also enjoy shopping for ethnic outfits, beautiful accessories and little decorative pieces for my home. When it comes to shopping, I am not someone who believes in the ‘more the merrier’ approach. I usually rely on my instinct, and for me, it is often love at first sight! If I really like something at first glance, I stick to it. I don't believe in unnecessarily exploring more options once something has caught my eye. Online shopping is definitely convenient, but I feel festive shopping is also about enjoying the process, exploring stores and finding something that instantly makes you happy rather than simply getting things delivered.

Pull of the market: Soniya Bansal

I think online shopping has made life so much easier, especially when you have a busy schedule. I often browse online for clothes, beauty products and accessories because there are so many options available. However, I still enjoy visiting markets during Diwali because the festive vibe is something you cannot experience while shopping on your phone. For gold and jewellery, I would prefer going to a store and selecting something personally. I usually like buying something new for myself during the festive season, along with a few things for my home. I feel it is a nice way to welcome the celebrations.