From ground zero

Renowned for their remarkable dance performance, Mumbai’s Zero Degree Group performed on Naina from the film Dangal on talent reality show, India’s Got Talent.

Moved by their performance, judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra says, “I got emotional during your performance. I found the concept to be amazing. I love the way the choreographers executed such a moving concept based on ones love for their grandparents in the performance. I genuinely want to stand up and show my respect because, you know, Zero Degree’s dance style is dynamic and full of Bollywood flair, and that’s your strength. When you reach this stage, you usually want to play to your strengths, but you put that aside and took a risk by performing in a different dance style in this act. You all executed it beautifully and it was just brilliant.”

Remembering her father and grandfather, a teary eyed Nimrat Kaur shared, “It was a very touching performance. I lost my father when I was young. We then shifted to my grandfather’s place. So, I understand the sentiment behind this act. Hats off to you.”

