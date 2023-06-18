From Hanikarak bapu Aamir Khan to to ‘peerenting’ dad TY Burrel—on-screen dads have our hearts and how!

Mona

have always said that if my son thinks of me as one of his idiot friends, I’ve succeeded as a dad,” says ‘peerenting dad’ Phil Dunphy in Modern Family.

Just like Phil, we have enjoyed many adorable dads on screen. There is single dad Rahul; hanikarak but determined dad Phogat and the fun and funny dad Seth Dharmchand.

As the world dedicates the third Sunday to fathers all over the world, here are some on-screen dads who won our hearts, and love!

Hanikarak bapu

Dangal (2016)

Maari chhoriyan chhoron se kam hai ke... the hanikarak bapu realises it rather late, but once he does, he ensures his daughters live the dream that he couldn’t –earn the gold medal in wrestling. Aamir Khan in the shoes of Mahavir Singh Phogat plays the strict but adorable father who wouldn’t let anything come in way between his daughters and their success. His methods seem harsh, including gruelling early morning workouts, strict diet, short haircuts, but he is all-encouraging and determined father who cares two hoots about societal norms.

Wind beneath her wings

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Joh log mehnat ka saath nahi chhodte ... kismat kabhi unka haath nahi chhodti, says Lieutenant Colonel Anup Saxena to his daughter. Pankaj Tripathi effortlessly portrays the role of a doting father to Jahnavi Kapoor in the movie, Gunjan Saxena. He never dismisses her ambitions, no matter how seemingly unreachable they are. He continues to stand up for his daughter, even when faced with societal expectations that question his decisions. Tripathi shines as the endearing and supportive father in Bareilly Ki Barfi .

Baap ki izzat ka sawal

Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin (1991)

Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin

Anupam Kher has essayed the role of a father in many films, playing different shades in Saransh, Daddy, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Waqt Hamara Hai, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Kuch Kuchh Hota Hai, Tezaab and Rang De Basanti, but who can forget his iconic act in Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin? As Seth Dharamchand, he is adorable and funny. Main pehla aiasa baap hoga jo beti ko shadi ka mandap chod ke bhagane ke liye keh raha hunga... Yeh tumhare baap ki izzat ka sawal hai beti, he pleads to his daughter Pooja asking her to run away and celebrates it when she does!

Friend indeed

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Shah Rukh Khan plays Rahul in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In the first half of the film, Rahul is a charming college boy, whereas in the latter half the audience sees him as a doting father to his young daughter Anjali, who is named after his best friend in college, Anjali (Kajol). He tries to pacify an angry Anjali by gifting her bouquet, chocolates and a teddy bear when he gets late to pick her up. He acts more like a friend.

‘Peerenting’ Phil

Modern Family (2009)

Modern Family

Phil Dhunphy from Modern Family, played by TY Burrel, is a father to his three children. He describes himself as a cool dad. A devoted family man, he dotes on his wife, Claire, and constantly tries to bond with his kids. He uses a parenting method which he calls “Peerenting”, a combination of talking like a peer but acting like a parent. Phil is sometimes obsessive over wanting to be his kids’ best friend which he falls short of as his children go through puberty. Phil is clumsy, but he’s funny.

By hook or by crook

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) & Chachi 420 (1997)

Daniel Hillard (played by Robin Williams) messes up his domestic life but cleans it up like a pro after assuming the role of Mrs. Doubtfire. He disguises himself as a nanny to get close to his children but his good intention bear fruit as in the end love prevails. Inventive and funny, Williams nails the role.

If anyone could have tried to fill William’s boots, it had to be Kamal Haasan. He becomes Laxmi Godbole, fondly called Chachi 420, to get closer to his daughter. His antics in the kitchen and some sincere emotions make this father act as chachi super adorable!

Grumbling old man

Piku 2015

Piku

The Shoojit Sircar-directorial beautifully portrays the heart-warming bond between father and child, melting our hearts with its depiction of unconditional love. Amitabh Bachchan delivers a stellar performance as a grumpy yet endearing father, while Deepika Padukone embodies the role of a caring daughter. The film explores their complex relationship through a road trip, touching upon themes of love, responsibility, and understanding. It beautifully captures the unspoken and unexpressed love between a daughter and her father.

Daddy will come back

Friends (1994)

David Schwimmer as Ross is a palaeontologist much in love with dinosaurs, most intelligent of the six famous friends, also most divorced (thrice), Monica Geller’s adorable brother, a devoted friend, a doting ex and also a dedicated father to Ben and Emma. Separated from his wife Carol, he tells newborn Ben that he sometimes he would not be there, sometimes, but would always be back! He also sings and dances to little Emma making her laugh.

— With inputs from Yathesht Pratiraj