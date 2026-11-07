From inner peace to new beginnings, celebrities share what Diwali means to them

Diwali is often described as the festival of lights, symbolising the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. While the essence of the festival remains the same, its meaning can evolve as we move through different stages of life. For some, it is about holding on to age-old beliefs, while for others, it is a reminder to spread kindness, embrace positivity and find peace within. This Diwali, we spoke to celebrities about how their understanding of the festival has evolved over the years and what the idea of light overcoming darkness means to them.

Munisha Khatwani:

The belief behind Diwali has not really changed for me. It will always be the festival of light overcoming darkness, marking the end of difficult phases and the return of light into our lives. That thought has remained the same for me, irrespective of the stage of life I am in.

Anjali Phougat:

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For me, Diwali is a reminder that true radiance comes from within. A beautifully illuminated home is wonderful, but an enlightened heart that spreads kindness, dignity and hope is even more powerful.

Manish Naggdev:

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I think the meaning of Diwali has evolved for me over the years. As a child, I associated it with new clothes, sweets, decorating the house and the excitement of celebrating with family. But as you grow older, you begin to understand the deeper meaning of the festival. For me, light overcoming darkness is also about finding hope during difficult times, staying positive and believing that no matter how challenging life gets, there is always a way forward. I feel Diwali is a beautiful reminder to let go of negativity, be grateful for what we have and welcome new beginnings with an open heart.

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Kislay Dutt:

I feel Diwali is not just about lighting diyas outside our homes but also about spreading light within ourselves. It's about overcoming negativity, letting go of past experiences, forgiving people and beginning again with positivity. Life teaches you that sometimes even a small gesture of kindness can bring light into someone's world.

Pranjali Singh Parihar:

Last year's Diwali was a feeling about excitement, newness, and this year the feeling has changed to peace and relaxation and surrounding yourself with the people you love, feeling home wherever you are, and celebrating this beautiful, beautiful festival. So, excitement se peace tak ka safar kafi mazedaar tha. And I know with time this will also change into something, this will change is the only constant. So, I am enjoying this peace wali Diwali, happiness wali, light wali Diwali, and looking forward for whatever emotion or feeling is coming up next.