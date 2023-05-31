 From innovative dresses to stunning acts—red carpet events have become the most favoured platform for activists to voice their opinions : The Tribune India

A guest's outfit gives out an important message at Cannes Film Festival 2023



Sheetal

he bigger the event, the bigger is the chance to send your message across. And this is why red carpet events like Cannes Film Festival, Met Gala, Academy Awards and Grammys, a platform to initiate or propagate protests, awareness and discontent for the worldly affairs.

The proxy war

In 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine, it had become the hot topic for debates around the globe. While the armed forces of the countries are still at war, many protesters, activists and influencers have used red carpet events into proxy war zones. In 2022, a woman ran onto the red carpet naked, with her body painted in the colours of the Ukrainian flag and the words “Stop raping us” written on her stomach. Fitness influencer and model, Ilona Chernobai, appeared at the 76th Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet dressed in the blue and yellow, representing the flag of Ukraine, and spilled fake blood on herself which she sneaked into the event. Model Alina Baikova from the country made a bold statement as she wore a dress with ‘F*** You Putin’ at same festival.

A woman wears a dress with an anti-Putin message at Cannes 2023.

Black Lives Matter movement

Celebrity protests

During the Black Lives Matter movement, many celebrities from Hollywood showed solidarity with the black community worldwide.

Oscars 2021 Travon Free used his Oscars red carpet outfit to make a poignant statement about police brutality. He wore a gold and black Dolce and Gabbana suit, which featured the names of individuals in the US who had been killed.

Emmys 2020 Oscar winner-turned- director Regina King accepted her trophy while paying tributes to Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old emergency medical technician from Louisville, Ky., who was shot and killed by police during a raid at her home in March. King wore a T-shirt printed with Taylor’s face and the phrase “Say Her Name” on the front.

BET Awards 2016: Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar opened the BET Awards with a rebellious performance that highlighted the Black Lives Matter movement and called for justice.

CUT(Cinema United for Transition) members hold placards demanding a united cinema for energy transition at Cannes, 2023.

‘Me Too’ angle

Time’s Up protest at Golden Globes 2018 It was a significant moment in the fight against sexual harassment and discrimination in the entertainment industry. It took place in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which shed light on the widespread prevalence of sexual misconduct . A pin was designed to draw attention to the problem.

Attire and More

The other way to raise a rebellion is by adding an extra zing of fashion. If some wore symbolic ensemble, some went naked in protest

Gown moment at the Academy Awards (2023) Shohreh Aghdashloo, an Iranian actress, wore a gown to the Academy Awards which conveyed her solidarity with anti-government protesters in Iran who were fighting for human rights. Similar to that, in Cannes 2023, Iranian model, Mahlagha Jaberi wore a dress with a noose around her neck to call out the executions happening in Iran.

Actor Kristen Stewart removes her heels on the red carpet at the 71st Cannes Film Festival in 2018

Heelsgate incidents One of the protests at Cannes, better called Heelsgate, began in 2015 when a group of women protested against the festival’s dress code, which required women to wear high heels. They wore flat shoes and were turned away from the red carpet. In 2016, Julia Roberts and Sasha Lane walked barefoot on the red carpet. It went on until Kristen Stewart’s 2018 red carpet video not only went viral but won many hearts. She took off her heels on the red carpet.

(Inputs by Shereen Jalali)

