From Kathal Nihari to Meen Polichattu – Qisa brings the authentic South Indian taste to Chandigarh

Does your craving for South Indian delicacies go beyond the familiar dosa, idli or vada? Well, there’s a reason to cheer. Chef Manav Suri, a familiar face in the Chandigarh’s food scene, has unveiled his latest venture — Qisa. And with it, he brings a bold, regionally-rooted exploration of dishes inspired by the Southern spice route.

Qisa is a serene space adorned with traditional motifs and potted greens in Sector 17. Manav, the ever-smiling turbaned chef is right at home here. With longs years of experience in this field, it’s his own life story that has shaped every element of Qisa — from the menu to the mood.

A plate full of stories

The menu at Qisa is anything but predictable. It kicks off with coastal-flavour inspired Dimsums – Kadhi Pata Edamame, Andhra Qorma Vegetables, Coorgi Mutton Roast and Curried Prawn Har Goa. The menu also showcases Manav’s personal favourites. The Mutton Pepper Roast with Appam is a must-try — rustic, spiced and deeply satisfying. Another standout is the Kathal Nihari, served with soft, pillowy Khameeri Roti. Accompanied by chopped ginger, green chillies, fresh coriander, and a wedge of lemon on the side, it’s comforting and flavourful.

Spice, with precision

Chef Manav is deeply passionate about the subtleties of Southern spices. “Fennel, cardamom, black pepper, cinnamon, star anise, cloves and paan ki jad — these are the fundamentals,” he shares. “Malayali garam masala leans towards cardamom and black pepper, Tamilian towards peanuts and chillies and Karnataka towards saunf.”

Roots and routes

Manav’s journey into the world of food began rather early. Manav grew up eating his Nani’s lip-smacking food. His Nani, Harbhajan Kaur, famously launched her Barfi business at the age of 90, and Manav proudly carries that legacy forward. His love for cooking started quite early. “My mum would pack rather lazy meals like Chiniwali Rotis or Malai Rolls,” he laughs. “That egged me to get innovative with tiffins.” Soon, Salami Sandwiches and self-made snacks made it to his tiffin.

After school, while others pursued engineering and medicine, Manav took a different route. He enrolled for a course in bakery and patisserie at IHM Aurangabad — one of the few options available those days. That decision led him to stints in the kitchens of five-star hotels across Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata.

When he returned to Chandigarh, he brought along the flavours, techniques and inspirations that he gathered over the years, which were reflected in his earlier ventures like Gusto, Four Folks and Dastaan.

Vada Pav with a backstory

Qisa isn’t just about South Indian fare — it also reflects Manav’s own food memories. A brief stint in Mumbai left him with a taste for with Vada Pav, and he pays tribute with his take — a Mumbai-style Vada Pav, served with Nashik Shingdana (peanut crumble) and Date Chutney. It’s still a street food, elevated, but never stripped of its soul.

Sip, sweeten and savour

To beat the harsh summer heat, guests can sip on a mildly flavoured lemongrass cooler, Saigon Sol, which is light, fragrant, and refreshing. And for those who need their sweet ending, the Coorgi Coffee Brownie with a scoop of ice-cream hits all the right notes — rich, indulgent, and the perfect finale to a spice-laden meal.

Every dish at Qisa has a story. It’s a mosaic of places Manav has worked, meals he has loved, and memories he now shares with diners. With its blend of earthy design, regional authenticity, and personal warmth, Qisa offers more than a meal.