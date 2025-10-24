From ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ to ‘Saiyaara’: First-love films that made us fall for Bollywood newcomers

There’s something magnetic about a debut film that just gets it — the drama, the music, the puppy love, the heartbreak — all wrapped up in one emotionally charged package. And with the success of Saiyaara, featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, it feels like Bollywood’s grand romance with, well, romance itself has come full circle.

But here’s the twist — Saiyaara isn’t just another love story. It’s carrying forward a glittering legacy of debut blockbusters that launched fresh faces, broke box-office records and gave us soundtracks we couldn’t stop humming. So, let’s take a walk down memory lane — who knows, you might just bump into your teenage self along the way.

When love was innocent

If you’ve ever hummed Papa Kehte Hain without knowing where it came from, welcome to the world of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988). The film gave us Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla — young, wide-eyed and straight into our hearts. It wasn’t just a debut; it was a cultural reset. Think Romeo and Juliet, but with better hair and hummable heartbreak.

Then came Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). Salman Khan and Bhagyashree’s on-screen innocence was so convincing that audiences swore they were in love off-screen too. With its endearing simplicity, dramatic pigeons and immortal one-liners (“Dosti ka ek usool hai, madam – no sorry, no thank you”), it became the ultimate romantic compass for the ’90s.

New century, new swagger

Cut to 2000. Enter Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. The man danced like no one else, looked like a Greek god and cried just enough to make moms everywhere sigh, “Such nice boys don’t exist anymore.” His debut was seismic — redefining stardom and style overnight. Boys suddenly wanted biceps; girls wanted a Rohit.

Fast-forward to 2010 and along came Band Baaja Baaraat, introducing a scrappy, unpredictable Ranveer Singh. No perfect hair, no melodrama — just pure Delhi hustle and electric chemistry with Anushka Sharma. It marked a shift. Love wasn’t just about violins and sunsets anymore; it was loud, messy and deliciously real.

The 2010s had all heart

By the 2010s, came Aashiqui 2. Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor stumbled through a beautifully tragic love story — one that gave us hauntingly beautiful songs still echoing in cafés today. It wasn’t perfect, but it was pure emotion — drenched in vulnerability and tears.

And then Dhadak (2018) shimmered onto the screen. Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film opposite Ishaan Khattar brought a glossy innocence to the remake of Sairat. While it couldn’t match the original’s raw power, it did something important — it bridged regional and mainstream cinema through the universal language of first love.

Some things never change

Bollywood’s eternal affair with debut romances isn’t fading anytime soon — and honestly, why should it? These films aren’t just stories; they’re nostalgia capsules. They remind us of first crushes we never confessed, letters we never sent, songs that still make our hearts ache at 2 am.

So whether it was Aamir’s tragic farewell, Hrithik’s moonlit dance or Saiyaara’s dreamy monsoon kiss — one truth remains: nothing hits quite like that first love on the big screen.