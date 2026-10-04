From Peaks to Perception brings 100+ paintings to Chandigarh, exploring spirituality, mountains, architecture and nature

Their works move from the quiet depths of the soul to the layered memories of cities, from the mountains of Himachal to the increasingly fragile relationship between humans and the natural world. Together, they offer not a single narrative, but a collection of varied perspectives on how we see, remember and make sense of the world around us.

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After travelling across cities and gathering stories, memories and impressions along the way, the artists have returned to Chandigarh with a body of work shaped by landscapes, perceptions and lived experiences. The Chandigarh University Institute of Film and Visual Arts, in collaboration with acclaimed artists from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, is presenting From Peaks to Perception, a group painting exhibition featuring more than 100 works in acrylic, oil and watercolour.

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The exhibition marks another chapter in a journey that began with the group’s first exhibition in Chandigarh in 2015. Since then, the artists have taken their works to cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Shimla, Pune and Amritsar. Now, back in Chandigarh after years of artistic exploration, their latest works offer a glimpse into how their perspectives have evolved through the places they have encountered and the experiences they have gathered.

At the heart of the exhibition are distinct artistic voices, each exploring a different facet of life, nature and the spaces we inhabit. Jagjit Singh, Associate Professor at Chandigarh University, presents 27 paintings under the title The Journey of the Soul, tracing the soul’s search for the divine through the different stages of life, from childhood to adulthood and the experiences that shape human consciousness.

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For Shimla-based artist Suneel Negi, Life in the Mountains turns the landscape into both subject and sanctuary. His 19 watercolour paintings capture the landscapes and everyday life of Himachal Pradesh, from Kamru village and Kamru Fort to the Raulane Festival in Kalpa, Shimla’s winding roads and the centuries-old Maheshwer Temple. Negi describes watercolour as a demanding medium, requiring colours to be applied while the paper is still wet.

Moving from the mountains to the spaces people inhabit, Sureshwar Dhala, Assistant Professor, explores The Space I Live In through acrylic on canvas. His works examine how changing surroundings influence people and transform the character of urban spaces. Jasbir Ram, a professional artist, turns his attention to Vanishing Traditional Architecture, capturing the fading visual language of traditional structures through watercolour and acrylic—wooden houses, slate roofs and other architectural forms that are gradually disappearing from the landscape.

Contemporary artist Richa Mahajan brings another dimension to the exhibition, reflecting on humanity’s relationship with nature and translating its changing visual language into a sensitive artistic expression.

Together, the works become more than a collection of paintings. They unfold as reflections on the inner self, the places we call home, the landscapes we carry in memory and the world that is quietly changing around us.

The exhibition is open until October 5 at Punjab Kala Bhawan, Sector 16, Chandigarh, from 10 am to 6 pm.