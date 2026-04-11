From Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Diana Chopra Jonas to Alia Bhat’s ‘Prince’ Edward to Taylor Swift’s Olivia Benson—meet celeb pets

Celebrity pets today are stars in their own right, often commanding massive fan followings and becoming extensions of their owners’ personalities. From adorable dogs to pampered cats and even exotic companions, these furry and feathered friends enjoy a level of fame that rivals many wannabe influencers.

Advertisement

Here’s meeting some of the pampered pooches…

Advertisement

Diaries of Diana: the rescue pup

Advertisement

One of the most talked-about celebrity pets is Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s dog, Diana Chopra Jonas. Diana, a rescue pup, adopted by The Bluff actor has carved out her own space on social media, boasting over 136,000 followers on Instagram alone. Often seen accompanying Priyanka at home or on travels, Diana is instantly recognisable for her chic personality. Whether dressed in stylish outfits or curled up in cosy corners of her luxurious home, Diana captures fans’ hearts with her charm and playfulness.

Advertisement

Alia’s ‘Prince’ Edward

Alia Bhatt’s cat Edward, a white Persian cat, is another fan favourite. Edward’s fluffy appearance and laid-back demeanour have made him an Internet sensation. Finding a prominent picture on Alia Bhatt’s wedding to Ranbir Kapoor to being called the ‘Prince’, while Raha is now the ‘Princess’ — shows the deep bond he shares with the household. Regularly appearing on Alia’s social media, he charms followers with his candid antics—from interrupting selfies to lounging around.

Richest of them all: Olivia Benson

Hollywood superstar Taylor Swift has taken celebrity pet fame to another level with her three cats — Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button. Olivia Benson, a Scottish Fold cat, in particular, has achieved global recognition, earning the title of one of the richest pets in the world due to her appearances in commercials and music videos. Due presence in Diet Coke and AT&T campaigns, she has also featured in music video for Blank Space as well as the Miss Americana documentary.

With love, from Korea

Leo is the first and most beloved cat of BLACKPINK’s Lisa, adopted around 2018. He is a Scottish Fold and part of her famous “L Family,” which includes cats Luca, Lily, Louis, Lego, and her dog Love. Often called her “first baby,” Leo holds a special place in Lisa’s life and frequently appears on her social media, including the pet account @lalala_lfamily that boasts of three million followers. Very popular among BLINKs (the official fandom name for the South Korean K-pop girl group BLACKPINK), making him one of the most well-known celebrity pets in Korea.

The bonsai tree of dogs

Pilaf is the tiny and adorable dog of Demi Moore, often described as “the bonsai tree of dogs” because of her extremely small size - Micro-Chihuahua. This little “girlie” goes everywhere with her mom right from Gucci shows to appearing on magazine overs! Despite her size, Pilaf has a big personality and makes intros with whose who of the celeb wold – Lady, Gaga, Jimmy Fallon to Drew Barrymore.

Toulouse: a stylish little star

Toulouse is the beloved dog of Ariana Grande, a Beagle-Chihuahua mix rescued from a Los Angeles shelter in 2013. Named after a city in France, Toulouse quickly became a fan favourite. He has appeared in a Coach fashion campaign (2015), the 7 Rings music video, and even featured on the cover of magazine. Often accompanying Ariana on tour, Toulouse is known for his frequent appearances on her Instagram and at events, making him an iconic celebrity pet.

Closer home, Jacqueline Fernandez’s pet Miu Miu has gained attention for her playful energy and frequent appearances in social media updates. Similarly, Shraddha Kapoor’s dog Shyloh is adored for his cute, expressive presence, often featuring in behind-the-scenes glimpses and casual posts that fans eagerly await.