From proposing to Arbaaz Khan to getting divorced, Malaika Arora lets her guards down

Chandigarh, December 6

The first episode of Malaika Arora's reality showMoving In With Malaikareleased on Monday on Disney+Hotstar. It the first episode of the show, Malaika opened up about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor and what went wrong in her marriage with Arbaaz Khan.

While talking to longtime friend filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, Malaika revealed she was the one to propose to Arbaaz. While reflecting on her past, she said, “, “I am the one who proposed to Arbaaz. Nobody knows. It was not Arbaaz who proposed to me. It was the other way around. I actually said, ‘I want to get married. Are you ready?’ Very sweetly he (Arbaaz) actually turned around and told me, ‘You pick the day and the place.’”

All praise of her ex-husband, Malaika called him a wonderful person and said he is always there for her. She also narrated an incident to explain her point. Malaika spoke about the time when she met with an accident and had to undergo a surgery. She said when she came out of the operation theatre on a wheelchair, the first person she saw standing out was Arbaaz. No matter what the situation, the actor says Arbaaz is someone who is by your side.

So, what led to the failure of their marriage, to this Malaika said, “I was very young. I also changed. I wanted different things in life. And I think actually today we are better people.” She then said that till the release of Dabangg things were fine between them, but after that they became very irritable people and started to drift apart. At this point, Farah nodded that things started to change between the couple after Dabangg.

