From rom-coms to mythology: A look at Rakul Preet Singh’s diverse filmography across industries

As Ramayana brings Rakul Preet Singh to the screen as Surpanakha, winning high praise, it’s time to trace her journey. Known for her work across Hindi, Telugu and Tamil cinema, Rakul has explored an extensive range of characters, moving seamlessly between romantic entertainers, comedies, action dramas and socially relevant stories.

Her journey across industries has seen her take on roles that showcase different facets of her screen presence, from playing relatable contemporary women to bringing energy and individuality to larger-than-life cinematic narratives. As she steps into the world of Ramayana, here is a look at 10 roles that reflect the diversity of her filmography.

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1. De De Pyaar De 1 & 2 – Ayesha

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Rakul Preet Singh’s portrayal of Ayesha brought a refreshing modern perspective to the romantic comedy franchise. Her confident approach to the character, coupled with her chemistry with Ajay Devgn and natural comic timing, made Ayesha a significant part of her Hindi film journey.

2. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do – Nilofar

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As Nilofar, Rakul explores the lighter side of relationships through comedy. Her lively screen presence and ability to navigate humour contribute to the film’s ensemble dynamic, adding another entertaining character to her Hindi cinema repertoire.

3. Doctor G – Dr Fatima Siddiqui

In Doctor G, Rakul played Dr Fatima Siddiqui, a fellow medical resident opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Bringing warmth and relatability to the character, she balanced the film’s humorous situations with moments of emotional understanding, adding depth to the narrative.

4. Dhruva – Ishika

Rakul starred opposite Ram Charan in the Telugu action thriller Dhruva as Ishika. While the film unfolds against an intense backdrop of crime and investigation, her character brings a lively and lighter dimension to the story, highlighting her ability to adapt to different cinematic spaces.

5. Chhatriwali – Sanya

With Chhatriwali, Rakul took on a story centred on sex education and the need to challenge societal taboos. As Sanya, a chemistry graduate who becomes an advocate for sexual awareness, she led a narrative that combined entertainment with an important social message, showcasing her interest in stories with a larger purpose.

6. Mere Husband Ki Biwi – Antara Khanna

Rakul brought her energetic screen presence to the role of Antara Khanna in Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Set against a backdrop of romantic complications and comic misunderstandings, the character allowed her to explore situational humour and the playful dynamics of relationships.

7. Yaariyan – Saloni

Yaariyan marked an important phase in Rakul’s Hindi film career. Playing Saloni, a sweet and studious young woman, she introduced audiences to a fresh screen presence that would go on to evolve through a variety of roles across industries.

8. Venkatadri Express – Prarthana

Venkatadri Express emerged as a significant turning point in Rakul’s Telugu cinema journey. As Prarthana, she brought spirited energy and a natural flair for comedy to the film, earning audience appreciation and strengthening her position as a leading actress in Telugu cinema.

9. Sarrainodu – Mahalakshmi

Sharing the screen with Allu Arjun in the Telugu action blockbuster Sarrainodu, Rakul portrayed Mahalakshmi. Her lively performance added a distinct dimension to the film’s action-driven narrative, making it another notable addition to her body of work in South Indian cinema.

10. Nannaku Prematho – Divya

In Nannaku Prematho, Rakul played Divya opposite Jr NTR Portraying a confident and sophisticated woman, she brought poise and charm to the character. Her on-screen chemistry with the actor contributed to the film’s appeal and further established her presence in Telugu cinema.