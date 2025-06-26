From Sardaarji 3 to Abir Gulaal, Bollywood films caught in cross-border tensions

Bollywood knows how to tell a good story. But sometimes, the real drama plays out off-screen. And often, it’s far messier than anything scripted.

Especially when geopolitics creeps onto the set.

For years, Bollywood has found itself caught between two forces: creative freedom and national sentiment. And nowhere is this tug-of-war more obvious than in the heated debates around Pakistani actors starring in Indian films. It’s not about the acting chops — most of these artistes are talented. The problem? Geopolitics.

Let’s take a closer look.

When a trailer sparks a firestorm

Diljit Dosanjh has a reputation for walking the fine line between heart and humour — so when he dropped the trailer for Sardaarji 3, fans were expecting laughs from the horror-comedy. What they weren’t expecting? A full-blown controversy.

The trigger? Pakistani actress Hania Aamir stars in the film. That detail alone sent social media into overdrive.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) swooped in, urging the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to block the release. Boycott hashtags started trending. Artistes, including singer B Praak, posted cryptic stories that fans quickly decoded as disapproval.

Result? The film’s India release was shelved. It'll premiere only overseas.

Not the first, definitely not the last

Unfortunately, Sardaarji 3 isn’t a one-off. Let’s rewind a bit.

Remember Abir Gulaal? No? That’s because it never got the chance.

The film, starring Fawad Khan (yes, ‘that’ Fawad Khan), was pulled before release following a terror attack in Pahalgam in April. Public sentiment turned volatile and the ban on Pakistani artistes — which had been simmering — got reheated. Hard.

The movie’s music disappeared from Indian streaming platforms. Promotional efforts were scrubbed. It was like the film had been erased before anyone could judge it on merit.

Lights, camera… controversy?

Sometimes, it doesn’t even take a release to stir trouble.

Take Kesari, the Akshay Kumar-led epic based on the Battle of Saragarhi. Originally, Ali Zafar — a Pakistani singer-actor — was supposed to be part of the cast. But before the cameras even started rolling, pressure mounted. He was replaced.

It didn’t affect the storyline. The film did well. But the message was loud and clear: in today’s climate, casting isn’t just casting — it may become a political statement.

Rom-coms aren’t safe either

Jabariya Jodi wanted to be light-hearted. A fun rom-com with colourful sets and playful music. But even rom-coms aren’t immune to geopolitical tension.

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar had a role in the film. And that, apparently, was enough to stir protests. Nationalist groups called for boycotts. Viewers questioned the film’s ‘loyalty’. The actual plot became an afterthought.

Box office numbers took a hit. The movie wasn’t reviewed for its direction or dialogue. It was judged by association.

When the storm doesn’t stop the show

Sometimes, though, the film does make it to the big screen — controversy and all.

Veere Di Wedding managed to keep Ali Zafar in the cast despite the noise. Social media was a mess of angry threads and spirited defences. But the film stayed its course and released as planned.

That said, the backlash still followed the actor, like a shadow. Public opinion was divided. And the online noise often drowned out any real conversations about the film itself.

So even when the show goes on, the spotlight isn’t always on the performance.

Even cameos aren’t safe anymore

Let’s talk about Love Aaj Kal — the 2020 version.

Ali Zafar had a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo. But even that was enough to trigger a debate. Some asked: Is it really the right time to be featuring Pakistani artistes, no matter how small the role?

The film did okay commercially. But once again, the chatter was less about storytelling and more about nationality.

What’s really going on?

There’s a pattern here, and it’s hard to ignore.

Films featuring Pakistani actors often find themselves at the mercy of political tempers — even if the film itself has nothing to do with international problems. Directors get stuck between artistic choices and public backlash. Audiences are torn between love for cinema and love for the country.

And actors? They're often the ones who pay the price — professionally and emotionally.

Controversy heats up

Following public backlash, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a sharp condemnation of the film’s makers, including Diljit Dosanjh, urging top government officials to take strict action. Amid the uproar, Diljit posted a cryptic message on Instagram: “Censored before release?”

Side bar

Who said what?

Musician Mika Singh called Diljit Dosanjh a "fake singer" and "irresponsible" after the musician collaborated with the Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming film 'Sardaar Ji 3'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mika Singh shared a long note. Titled Desh Pehle (Nation First), the note read, "Guys, as we all know, the relationship between India and Pakistan isn't going well right now. Yet, some people continue to act irresponsibly. Before releasing any content that involves artists from across the border, they should think twice - especially when our nation's dignity is involved."

Punjabi singer B Praak took a swipe at artists' choices and sense of responsibility amid the ongoing controversy. Posting to his Instagram handle, B Praak shared a cryptic message criticising the artistes for selling their 'conscience'. Netizens speculate that B Praak's recent comment is allegedly pointed at singer Diljit Dosanjh after he decided to work with the Pakistani actress Hania Aamir for 'Sardaar Ji 3' amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

B Praak’s post read, "Kayin artist Apna zameer he Bech Chuke Ne Fiteh Mooh Tuhade. (Many Artists have sold their conscience. Shame on them-loosely translated in English).