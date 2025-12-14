From ‘she was hot’ to ‘we’re engaged’: Arjun Rampal’s candid love story with Gabriella
The duo were seen in conversation with Rhea Chakraborty on her podcast
“Congratulations to the coolest couple in town,” wrote Rhea Chakraborty as she shared a teaser of her YouTube podcast featuring actor Arjun Rampal and his long-time partner, fashion designer Gabriella Demetriades.
Arjun is in the limelight for his portrayal as Major Iqbal in the newly released Dhurandhar.
In the clip, Gabriella quips, “Your love comes with conditions,” before revealing that Arjun has a “massive OCD.” “I’m the complete opposite — I’ll leave the toothpaste open,” she adds.
Offering a glimpse into their relationship, Arjun candidly admits, “I went after her because she was hot,” quickly adding with a smile, “and then I realised there was a little more to it.” Gabriella is seen laughing and blushing in response.
As the conversation deepens, Gabriella says, “We’re not married right now, but who knows?” Promptly cutting in, Arjun announces, “We are engaged,” leaving Rhea visibly surprised.
Arjun then adds with a grin, “We broke it on your show.”
Arjun and Gabriella are known to be in a relationship since 2018. They have two sons — Arik and Ariv. Arjun was previously married to model Mehr Jesia.
The full interview will be available today (December 14) at 7 pm.
