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Home / Entertainment / From Tom Cruise's powerful speech to Bieber's confusing song choice: Inside FIFA World Cup 2026's star-studded Final

From Tom Cruise's powerful speech to Bieber's confusing song choice: Inside FIFA World Cup 2026's star-studded Final

The Mission Impossible star owns the stadium, but HALFTIME SHOW struggles to match the hype

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:59 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Tom Cruise sets the stage, global icons follow: How FIFA World Cup Final became a Hollywood spectacle Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/James Lang
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Football met Hollywood at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, where Tom Cruise led an A-list parade of celebrities, setting the stage for a thrilling Spain-Argentina showdown at a star-studded MetLife Stadium.

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Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise captivated a packed stadium and millions of viewers worldwide with his emotional address moments before the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina, paying tribute to the tournament's global spirit and the unifying power of football.

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Standing at the centre of the pre-match ceremony, Cruise reflected on the month-long spectacle that brought together 48 nations across three host countries. "30 days ago, 48 nations began a journey. They crossed oceans. They crossed borders. They crossed cultures. And together, they showed us why this game belongs to the world. From three countries across them and from every corner of the globe, we have witnessed greatness. And we have shared in moments of joy, moments of hope, moments we will never forget," the ‘Mission: Impossible' actor shared.

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Describing football as a universal language, Cruise added, "Football is a language spoken without words, a force that unites people, that turns strangers into friends and reminds us of what we all have in common."

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As anticipation built for the title clash between Spain and Argentina, the actor turned his attention to the two finalists while emphasising that the tournament belonged to everyone who had been part of its journey. "Today, only two teams remain. Spain and Argentina. But these stories belong to each and every one of us, to every nation, to every player, to every supporter, to every volunteer, to every dream carried on the pitch," he continued.

Celebrating the moment, Tom Cruise called upon the crowd and said, "So as we gather for one final chapter, let us celebrate a tournament that brought the world together. Let us celebrate each other. This is football. This is UEFA. This is greatness."

Shakira performs during the Halftime Show Photo: Reuters/Vincent Carchietta

However, the excitement of the star-studded opening wasn't entirely matched by the halftime show. Despite an impressive lineup featuring Madonna, Shakira, BTS, Justin Bieber, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Kermit, Miss Piggy and more, the 11-minute spectacle struggled to capture the same level of buzz and charisma that Tom Cruise brought to the event.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - Halftime Show - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 Justin Bieber performs during the Halftime Show REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Justin Bieber performs during the Halftime Show Photo: REUTERS

Justin Bieber’s choice of song — Everything Hallelujah — neither matched the energy, nor occasion. The song, released in 2025 from 'Swag II' album is not exactly a high energy number befitting FIFA finale. Social media users questioned the choice. One viewer wrote: Another stated: "What is this song choice. Bieber has completely killed the mood." Another commented: "I'm glad Bieber chose a popular song everyone knows and can sing along to." Another added: "Justin Bieber chose to sing a song absolutely no one knows on the grandest stage of them all."

Former Brazil football players Ronaldinho and Ronaldo with Madonna during the half time show. Photo: REUTERS

Former Brazil football players Ronaldinho and Ronaldo with Madonna during the half time show. Photo: REUTERS

The pre-match ceremony also featured performances by Post Malone and Swae Lee, Jennifer Hudson and Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini and Nicole Scherzinger, who performed the FIFA World Cup anthem Desire.

BTS performs during the halftime show in the World Cup final

BTS performs during the halftime show in the World Cup final

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