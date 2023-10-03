From Vijay Verma to Mohit Raina to Sunny Hinduja — brilliant performances that blew us away

OTT platforms have witnessed emerging talent, allowing actors to showcase their skills and versatility. Let’s take a look at the standout performances that have defined this year so far.

Yes officer!

Vijay Varma

Known for his versatility, Vijay Varma once again showcases his acting prowess in Kaalkoot. Portraying police officer Ravi Shankar Tripathi, Varma delivers a performance that is nothing short of extraordinary. His nuanced and captivating portrayal reveals his ability to delve into character intricacies with ease and finesse.

Calculated move

Jaideep Ahlawat

In the thriller film Jaane Jaan, Jaideep Ahlawat portrays Naren, a maths instructor who helps in the murder cover-up by his neighbour. Jaideep’s role in this thrilling film showcases his versatility. He brings depth and intrigue to the story.

Mercenary force

Mohit Raina

The Freelancer sees great actors coming together and one of them is Mohit Raina, who plays the role of an Indian mercenary, Avinash Kamat. Dishing out a riveting performance, Raina truly stands out.

Adorable Bhaiya

Sunny Hinduja

Renowned for his unwavering dedication to his craft, Sunny Hinduja shines in his widely-loved spinoff show Sandeep Bhaiya. Immersing himself into the role of Sandeep, a UPSC aspirant, Hinduja flawlessly demonstrates his versatility and conviction, leaving a lasting impression and adding another milestone to his career.

Impressive feat

Barun Sobti

After the success of Asur, Barun Sobti continues to impress with his role in Asur 2. His intense performance as a forensic expert battling inner demons is impressive.