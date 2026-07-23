From Vikrant Massey to Arijit Singh: Why Bollywood’s farewells are rarely final

Actor Vikrant Massey and singer Arijit Singh recently shocked the Hindi entertainment industry with announcements that they were stepping back from their careers.

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However, both continue to be active in the entertainment profession. So, what’s the deal?

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Vikrant Massey, the 12th Fail star, announced a long sabbatical from acting to recalibrate and focus on his roles as a husband, father, and son. But he is seen in serials and feature films.

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Arijit Singh, the iconic vocalist officially retired from new playback singing assignments, announced he was choosing to step away from commercial film projects while continuing to focus on his own independent music and upcoming directorial projects.

But he continues to record songs, which he says were old commitments.

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Following Arijit's move, the prominent music composer Pritam hinted at taking a multi-year break from mainstream commercial Bollywood music to pursue new creative journeys.

Aamir Khan revealed he nearly retired permanently during the COVID-19 pandemic but was talked out of it by his family; he now balances work with selective production priorities.

Vinod Khanna famously quit the film industry in the late 1980s at his peak to join a spiritual movement, before returning to acting years later.

So, what’s the lure of returning after announcing a break?

Says Mahesh Bhatt, “It’s the irresistible lure of the limelight. Once you have tasted it you can’t stay away. I announced my retirement from direction after Zakhm in 1998. I stuck to my decision except for one occasion when I was tempted into returning to direct my daughter Alia. That was a mistake. Never again.”