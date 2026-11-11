From writing to direction: Ritesh Shah on Gajab Raat, creative freedom and the art of storytelling

Wielding the directorial baton has been as much a rude awakening as reckoning of sorts. He smiles, “I apologised to my directors a zillion times as I walked in their shoes. I realised only the wearer knows where the shoe pinches.”

Despite the challenges, he finds it a very satisfying job. Add to it the heart-warming response to the film, which trended on Netflix in Numero Uno position for a week, and the aftertaste has been equally savoury.

While writing the film, was he taking a chance with his male protagonist, who is a corrupt police officer? Ritesh explains, “The trouble is, filmmakers suffer from delusions of innocence. I presume the world and my audiences are aware of the social reality and the lapses of institutional systems. If I don’t grant them (viewers) the intelligence, what is the point of talking to them?”

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Cinema for him is about conveying an idea. Hence, whatever may be his genre; rom.com, thriller, political drama, history, factual subjects, social reality invariably is the common thread. He adds, “As in Gajab Raat, the thriller format is merely a guise to say something more important, it’s like a sugar coated pill.”

Marrying black humour with social issues is tricky, yet it comes with his conviction, “When you want to give a sermon, you write a long joke.” And when you have a brilliant actor like Manoj Bajpayee, who can virtually carry off any part, Ritesh says, “You can be braver with your choices.” But those who might have felt Manoj was spectacular and Gajab Raat not so much, he chips in, “An actor can’t shine in a badly written or directed film.”

Of course, when you insert a word like ‘gajab’ in your title, which came after controversy trailed the original Ghooskhor Pandit, isn’t there a danger of critics taking a jibe at Gajab? Ritesh says, “Indeed, it’s like a honey trap for critics who then love to create a pun around the word. If critics don’t like a film, they will anyway find a way to take pot-shots at you. Why, there was a critic who even wrote limericks on titles.”

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To those busy writing the epitaph of Bollywood, he chuckles, “We have been hearing this since Independence, yet we go on for there is an inherent urge to gather around the campfire and tell stories. After roti, kapada aur makaan, listening to stories is an urgent requirement.”

Showrunner of his next JioHotstar series, he dwells upon whether story telling on OTT is targeted at a different set of audiences and requires another kind of skill set. He avers, “Well, you have to create a hook in the first 15 minutes, ensure the second act doesn’t sag. The dwindling attention spans of audiences do make our job more challenging. Since wheels of time move forward, we learn to cope.” As he loves to write and would care to direct all kinds of films, ‘seeti maar’ dialogue-baazi too is not an anathema for him. But in movies like Gajab Raat and more importantly Sardar Udham, in which he was asked by Shoojit Sircar to create ‘lyrical bridge between events,’ hyperbole would have been like poison.

Wearing many hats, writer director, occasionally an actor too, he is ready to take on any role as long, ‘it is food for his soul’. Wisdom-laced monologues or pithy one-liners, Ritesh’s sense of humour crackles in real life too. But, he takes his cinema seriously with deep belief, “only if you marry the plot with a theme, you have a good story.” Expect many more from his pen and directorial signatures. Perfect endings or not, his cinema stays with you…