Fun on campus

Shantanu Maheshwari essays the role of one of the most loved characters, Ishaan, in Amazon miniTV teen drama, Campus Beats and gets candid about his experience on the show. Sharing his most enjoyable shooting moment, Shantanu said, “The whole season, I can’t pinpoint one. We used to have a gala time on the sets together, fooling around and also helping each other out. We had long shooting hours and a lot of time we rehearsed post pack-up. However, I remember this one particular incident, during our underground dance battles with Superiors where we had so many injuries. We were able to pull that off despite all the injuries. I think it was a very, very beautiful, genuine moment of vulnerability, and at the same time, the passion uniting for the show and the love of dance.

