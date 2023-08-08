Gal Gadot called Alia's pregnancy great luck for 'Heart of Stone'

PTI

When Alia Bhatt shared the news of her pregnancy with Gal Gadot, the actress revealed that the Heart of Stone producer-star reacted with excitement and assured ‘that she’s got my back’. Bhatt, who is making her Hollywood debut with the film, said Gadot was “warm, excited and literally started cheering”.

“I remember when I had to call Gal and let her know that I was pregnant. I was supposed to start shooting and I had all these action sequences, but I wanted her to know because she was the producer on the film. She was so warm, excited and started cheering, talking about how it was great luck for the movie and that she had got my back. I think very rarely you meet somebody and in the first two minutes feel very well taken care of,” she said. Heart of Stone, a Netflix action film that she joined in March 2022, marks Bhatt’s Hollywood debut and she plays hacker Keya Dhawan in the movie.

