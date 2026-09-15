Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: festive fervour grips Ludhiana as devotees welcome Ganpati Bappa

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began across the country with devotees welcoming Ganpati Bappa into their homes, workplaces and temples with religious fervour. The festival, which began today, will continue until September 25. Devotees offered prayers, marking the auspicious beginning of the festivities.

All major markets were abuzz with activity as they were stocked with Ganpati idols, traditional attire and accessories for the deity, clothes, modaks and other items associated with the festival. In Ludhiana, markets remained jam-packed as residents stepped out to purchase idols according to their budgets. A majority of devotees preferred eco-friendly Ganesha idols made of clay, reflecting a growing inclination towards traditional and environmentally conscious celebrations.

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In the morning the devotees were seen carrying the idols of Lord Ganesha to their homes.

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The devotees sang bhajans, showered the rose petals on the idol, danced to the tunes of bhajans and distributed sweets and other eatables to the guests.

Some devotees will keep Ganesha for one day, some for five days and many others for all the 10 days. And during these days, prasad will be offered to the Lord.