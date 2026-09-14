Ganpati Bappa Morya: Celebrities share their love for the festival

As Ganesh Chaturthi fills Mumbai with devotion, colour and celebration, popular TV actors open up about their fondest Bappa memories, cherished family traditions and the life lessons they have carried with them over the years.

Rohin Joshi

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Even though the festival was always a big deal at home, the scale at which it is celebrated in Mumbai was definitely a surprise when I first experienced it back in college. I haven’t actively participated in the festivities for a while now, but I’m so used to the hustle and bustle, the dhol and the DJ on Ganesh Chaturthi and the main Visarjan day that not being in Mumbai at this time of the year feels a bit weird. One childhood tradition I remember fondly is my mom making aate ke laddoos at home, which I would happily gorge on, followed by all of us doing Ganpati pooja together and then going around the society pandals in Vadodara to see the different Ganeshji moortis. Mumbai takes Ganesh Chaturthi to a whole different level, but honestly, the celebrations in Vadodara are pretty amazing too. For me, Bappa is not just the remover of obstacles but also the god of new beginnings. Every Ganesh Chaturthi, I find myself thinking about all the things I’ve wanted to start but have been putting off for a while, and Bappa’s arrival feels like a reminder to finally take that first step.

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Kanwar Dhillon

Ganesh Chaturthi for me has always been a festival of happiness, celebration and positivity. Ganpati Bappa brings so much joy into everyone’s homes and lives, and I don’t think anything can beat the liveliness of Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai. No other festival quite matches its vibe and energy. It’s a wonderful feeling every year, and Ganesh Chaturthi has been a huge part of my life since I was a child. I still visit many of the same people I have been visiting since I was little, which makes the festival even more special and surreal for me. As Vighnaharta, the remover of obstacles, Lord Ganesha has taught me that no matter what comes your way or what stops you from reaching your destination, you should never give up. You have to keep moving forward and create your own path. I believe that if something seems impossible, you should find a way to make it possible, and that is one of the biggest lessons I have learnt from Bappa.

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Aadesh Chaudhary

Ganesh Chaturthi has always been about new beginnings and faith for me. As a child, it was about the excitement, ladoos and decorations, but living in Mumbai has made it much more meaningful. Here, Ganpati is not just a festival, it’s an emotion, and the entire city comes alive with a different energy. For me, Bappa represents hope. No matter how difficult the year has been, his arrival brings a feeling that everything will eventually be okay. I still cherish making modaks with my family, just like we did when I was a child. Even today, whenever possible, I make sure to sit with my family and help in the kitchen because festivals are as much about togetherness as they are about puja. Bappa also teaches me the importance of patience and wisdom. Whenever I face challenges, I remind myself to stay calm, think before reacting and trust that every obstacle has a solution.

Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni

Lord Ganpati has always been extremely special to me. He is the Lord of my rashi, and I genuinely believe that with his blessings, I have reached wherever I am today. Living in Mumbai has made me experience Ganesh Chaturthi differently because here, Ganpati is truly no less than Diwali. The energy, devotion and celebration are incredible. But for me, Bappa is much more than a festival. My relationship with him is very personal and emotional. It is about faith, gratitude and the feeling that there is always someone looking out for you. One childhood memory that is very close to my heart is hearing Ganpati Stotram on the radio while packing my bags for school. I used to wait for it and eventually memorised the entire stotram. Even today, hearing it takes me back to those mornings and brings a sense of nostalgia. Bappa has also taught me to never be afraid of obstacles. Life will always have challenges, but I believe every obstacle comes with a lesson, and sometimes what feels like a setback is actually Bappa redirecting you towards something better. So whenever life gets difficult, I remind myself to keep faith, keep working and let Bappa take care of the rest.

Amal Sehrawat

For me, Ganesh Chaturthi is about faith, positivity and new beginnings. Having lived in Mumbai, I’ve experienced the festival in a completely different way. The energy here is incredible, and Ganpati truly feels like the heartbeat of the city. I’ve started appreciating not just the celebration, but also the sense of togetherness and devotion behind it. One tradition I cherish is welcoming Bappa with my family, offering prayers and seeking His blessings before beginning anything important. It reminds me that no matter how much life changes, some traditions keep you connected to your roots and family. Bappa also teaches me to stay calm, grounded and keep moving forward. Life will always have obstacles, but I believe in doing my best, staying positive and not letting challenges overpower my faith or determination. I leave the rest to Bappa.

Jyoti Tiwari

For me, Ganesh Chaturthi is all about positivity, faith and bringing people together. Growing up, it was more of a family festival, but after living in Mumbai, I’ve realised how grand and emotional this festival is for the entire city. Here, Ganpati really feels like an emotion, and it’s almost like Mumbai comes alive during these days. So yes, the meaning has definitely become deeper for me. One tradition from my childhood that I still love is doing the aarti together with my family. That feeling of everyone coming together, singing the aarti and having prasad afterwards is very special. It takes me back to my childhood and reminds me that festivals are really about spending time with your loved ones. Lord Ganesha being known as Vighnaharta, the remover of obstacles, also reminds me to stay calm and keep moving forward. Life will always have challenges, but you have to trust that things will eventually fall into place. Bappa reminds me not to be scared of obstacles, but to face them with patience, faith and a positive mindset.

Gauravv Saxena

Growing up in North India, Ganesh Chaturthi was a quiet and revered prayer, but living in Mumbai completely changed the way I experienced the festival. Here, the entire city comes alive with an energy that genuinely rivals Diwali. Today, for me, it represents grounding, homecoming and a sense of collective optimism that reminds you that life always finds a way to move forward. One childhood tradition I still cherish is sitting for the evening aarti with my family. A simple clay murti, homemade sweets and everyone coming together made those moments special because there was no spectacle, just devotion and togetherness. Bappa also teaches me that removing obstacles does not mean wishing for an easy path, but finding the calm and wisdom to navigate challenges. His presence reminds me to listen more, react less and approach difficult situations with patience rather than panic.