Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki - Ganesh Kartikey: A divine lesson in duty and devotion

Sony Sab’s mythological show Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki - Ganesh Kartikey brings to light the lesser-known tales of the first family of gods – the Shiv Parivaar.

The show goes far beyond traditional mythology, offering a warm and emotional look at the divine family’s bonds, their trials, and their triumphs, blending spiritual purpose with relatable emotions that connect with every viewer.

Ekansh Kathrotiya, who plays Lord Ganesh, shared, “This story is very close to my heart because it shows Ganesh ji’s wisdom in such a simple and beautiful way. While everyone else rushes to win the race, he circles around his parents Shiv Ji and Parvati ji. This was my favourite moment because it shows his love and devotion toward his parents. I have learnt that sometimes the simplest actions carry the deepest meaning.”