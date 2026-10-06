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Home / Entertainment / Gaurav Gupta turns childhood Paris dream into reality with permanent couture home

Gaurav Gupta turns childhood Paris dream into reality with permanent couture home

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ANI
Updated At : 02:26 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Indian designer Gaurav Gupta has opened his first permanent Paris address and by-appointment couture atelier at 6 Rue Jean Goujon, 75008 Paris, marking a major milestone after four years of presenting his work during Paris Haute Couture Week.

The space, which soft-launched on October 2 and officially opened its doors on October 5, is a private showroom and atelier for Gupta Couture. Located in Paris' Golden Triangle, the by-appointment space is designed as a receiving venue for global clientele rather than a conventional retail store.

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For Gupta, the Paris opening represents the realisation of a childhood ambition. In a note accompanying the announcement, he wrote, “Paris has been a dream of mine for a very long time. After years of presenting during Paris Haute Couture Week, we are opening the doors to our first permanent home in the city.” He further reflected on his connection with the French fashion capital, “Paris has been a dream of mine since I was a child. I grew up seeing Paris as the centre of fashion in the world, and somewhere I always imagined our work would one day belong.”

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Gupta has presented on the Paris Haute Couture calendar for the past four years, returning season after season.  The designer also highlighted the significance of the move, writing, "Over the last four years, we have had the privilege of presenting on the Paris Haute Couture calendar, returning season after season and building a relationship with the city through our work, adding, "Today, we have a permanent home in Paris.” The announcement also drew reactions from Bollywood and the fashion industry, with Kriti Sanon, Mrunal Thakur, Malaika Arora, and Sonam Kapoor among those leaving congratulatory messages and heart emojis on Instagram. (ANI)

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