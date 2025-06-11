Gavie creates world record

Save Earth Mission in collaboration with the Vision for a Greener India set Guinness World Record by planting 5,08,603 plus saplings in just one hour this World Environment Day.

Advertisement

Bollywood actor Gavie Chahal joined hands with Save Earth Mission for this remarkable feat. “It was on the call of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the campaign Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, that India created a historic moment earning a place in the Guinness World Records!” It took meticulous planning, unmatched community mobilisation and real time geo-tagging to accomplish this feat. The plantation drive took place across thousands of location across cities, towns and villages in schools, colleges and institutions. “As many metro cities are going through heat waves, we decided to go for in-house plantation.”

The drive ensured tech-enabled transparency. Each planted tree was digitally logged, geo-tagged and tracked. “The idea was to have real impact than symbolic gesture.” shared Gavie, who starred in Salman Khan-starrer Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. He will next be seen in three Hindi films and a web series.”