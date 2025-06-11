DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Entertainment / Gavie creates world record

Gavie creates world record

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:27 AM Jun 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Gavie Chahal
Advertisement

Save Earth Mission in collaboration with the Vision for a Greener India set Guinness World Record by planting 5,08,603 plus saplings in just one hour this World Environment Day.

Advertisement

Bollywood actor Gavie Chahal joined hands with Save Earth Mission for this remarkable feat. “It was on the call of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the campaign Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, that India created a historic moment earning a place in the Guinness World Records!” It took meticulous planning, unmatched community mobilisation and real time geo-tagging to accomplish this feat. The plantation drive took place across thousands of location across cities, towns and villages in schools, colleges and institutions. “As many metro cities are going through heat waves, we decided to go for in-house plantation.”

The drive ensured tech-enabled transparency. Each planted tree was digitally logged, geo-tagged and tracked. “The idea was to have real impact than symbolic gesture.” shared Gavie, who starred in Salman Khan-starrer Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. He will next be seen in three Hindi films and a web series.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts