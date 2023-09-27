Geetanjali 's recommendations — UP's choora matar, kachori

On World Tourism Day, Geetanjali Mishra, who plays Rajesh in the sitcom Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shared how Uttar Pradesh’s diverse cuisine and street food offerings delight her taste buds.
Geetanjali said, “UP boasts a wealth of historical sites like the Taj Mahal, Rumi Darwaza, Panch Mahal, and Chunar Fort, making it a haven for history and architecture enthusiasts.”
“It’s undeniably one of India’s most beautiful states, with several must-visit cities attracting tourists from around the globe. Among these, my favourite includes Varanasi, my hometown, renowned as the city of Lord Shiva,” she said.
Geetanjali shared, “UP’s diverse cuisine and street food offerings delight my taste buds. Litti chokha, choora matar, tamatar chaat, kachori, and samosa, paired with kulhad wali chai, are culinary experiences to savour,” she added.
