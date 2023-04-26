Gemini Sankaran, the Father of Indian Circus, passes away at 99

Gemini Sankaran, the pioneer of circus in the country, passed away at the age of 99. He reportedly breathed his last in a hospital in Kannur at 11.40 pm on Sunday. He was admitted to the hospital for the past few days and reportedly died of age related issues.

Sankaran started training in the circus during his school days. After many false starts, including a grocery shop and later the British Army, he made way back to the circus as a trapeze artiste. He bought his first circus in 1951 and named it Gemini Circus. This world brought him success both as an artiste and entrepreneur. He was a horizontal bar and flying trapeze circus artiste. Later, he owned Jumbo Circus.

Sankaran joined the circus when lions, elephants and other animals were part of it. He played a significant role in modernising it. Post banning of animals, the circus saw a decline. In his heyday, he represented the country in the world of circus. Many films, including Mera Naam Joker, were shot in his circus arena. Author NS Madhavan tweeted, the Father of Indian Circus, Lord of the Ring, Gemini Sankaran passes away at 99. Some years ago, I had a meal with him, which in itself was an experience. Well laid table, full cutlery service, course following course. Most of all it was conversation." Sankaran is survived by children Ajay Sankar, Ashok Sankar and Renu Sankar.