DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Genelia Deshmukh shares her look from 'Gunmaaster G9'

Genelia Deshmukh shares her look from 'Gunmaaster G9'

"New beginning. #GunmaasterG9," Genelia captioned the Instagram post

article_Author
ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 01:53 PM Jan 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
geneliad/Instagram
Advertisement

Actor Genelia Deshmukh is currently busy shooting for 'Gunmaaster G9', which also stars Emraan Hashmi and Aparshakti Khurana. On Thursday, Genelia took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets, giving a glimpse of her character's look.

Advertisement

She flaunted her side profile with a coloured fringe hairstyle, looking quite cool and stylish. "New beginning. #GunmaasterG9," she captioned the post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The action-packed film titled 'Gunmaaster G9' is expected to be released this year. Last year in July, the makers dropped a gripping announcement teaser which caught fans' attention in no time.

In a video shared on Instagram, a mysterious hand was seen pulling a gun from a bucket of milk, while Emraan's voice was heard in a dramatic tone: "Mujhe mach mach kiya, chalega. Galti se family ko touch kiya toh yaad rakhna, dhandhe se doodh waala hun, banda baroodwala hun." (You messed with me--fine. But if you mess with my family by mistake, remember this: I may be in the milk business, but I'm a man who deals with gunpowder).

Advertisement

The second slide in the post featured a video of a woman's hand pulling out a knife. Genelia's voice was heard in the background, saying in Hindi, "I'm the daughter-in-law of the house. But it doesn't mean I'm only gentle and soft. If there are vegetables at home, I'll chop them. However, if goons and thugs show up, I won't just be chopping vegetables."

In the third slide of the post, Aparshakti was heard adding his own wild flavour, introducing his role with, "Lohe Ki Kathi, Desu Rathi. Haath mein hain bomb. Gurgaon main log humse 70 kilometre door rehte hain kyunki bomb aur hum kabhi bhi fatt sakte hain."

Directed by Aditya Datt (Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Table No. 21), the film marks the return of Emraan and Himesh Reshammiya's musical-action combo that once defined an era. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut, and Soham Rockstar Entertainment.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts