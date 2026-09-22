German-engineered aluminium dome rises at Ekta Nagar for 72nd National Film Awards

A German-engineered aluminium dome has emerged as one of the centrepieces of preparations for the 72nd National Film Awards at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, where the prestigious ceremony will be held for the first time outside New Delhi.

The temporary high-tech structure has been erected in the Bus Bay area near the Statue of Unity and will provide a climate-controlled venue for dignitaries and guests attending the national ceremony.

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Designed to accommodate around 1,000 guests, the dome forms part of a specially created venue against the backdrop of the 182-metre monument, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

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A separate air-conditioned dome is also being prepared for VIP guests, along with a large pandal as part of the event infrastructure.

“The temporary infrastructure has been created to meet the requirements of an event that will bring together the President, award winners, film personalities, government officials and other dignitaries. The Narmada district administration has been coordinating security, protocol, venue management and the movement of dignitaries as part of the preparations,” a ministry official said.

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More than 500 technicians, craftsmen and workers have reportedly been involved in the final preparations, working around the clock to complete the venue.

National Film Awards ceremony at Statue of Unity

The use of a temporary aluminium structure allows organisers to create a large ceremonial space within the Statue of Unity precinct while keeping the 182-metre landmark as the visual backdrop for the event.

The 72nd National Film Awards will see 92 award winners felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu. The main ceremony is expected to last around 75 minutes and is being organised by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The move to Ekta Nagar marks a significant change in the more than seven-decade history of the National Film Awards, with the ceremony being held outside Delhi for the first time.