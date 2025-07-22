DT
Get Physical: Actor Isha Koppikar on martial arts, mindful eating, & why discipline is her secret weapon

Get Physical: Actor Isha Koppikar on martial arts, mindful eating, & why discipline is her secret weapon

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:46 AM Jul 22, 2025 IST
Isha Koppikar, known for her roles in films such as Kyaa Kool Hain Hum, Krishna Cottage, Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi, Shabri and Don, opens up about her fitness routine, diet principles and wellness mantra.

What’s your daily fitness routine like?

My fitness regimen is all-encompassing. From weight training and cardio to martial arts, yoga and pilates — I include them all. I like to keep it varied and fun, which is why I never get bored of working out. It keeps me feeling fresh and energised.

Do you follow a specific diet or nutrition plan?

Yes, I’m a conscious eater and prefer to know exactly what I’m putting into my body. I avoid refined carbs such as white bread and biscuits, but I include millets, bajra, multigrain options, fruits, vegetables, curd, buttermilk, fish and egg whites. I also make sure to have a raw vegetable juice daily.

How do you maintain your energy levels during long hours at work?

I begin my day with over a litre of water to kickstart my metabolism and flush out toxins. Even during long 10-12-hour shoot days, I manage power naps between shots, stay well-hydrated and eat light but frequent meals to sustain my energy.

What’s your go-to meal for staying healthy and fit?

A balanced plate works best for me. Breakfast typically includes egg whites and multigrain toast. Lunch is often jowar roti with sabzi, while dinner usually consists of fish and salad.

Do you believe in cheat days?

Absolutely! I believe balance is key. During festive seasons, I make sure to walk more than 10,000 steps a day to offset indulgences such as sweets — but I never completely deny myself.

