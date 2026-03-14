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Home / Entertainment / Get ready for Cocktail 2

Get ready for Cocktail 2

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TNS
Updated At : 05:38 AM Mar 14, 2026 IST
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Cocktail 2 stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon
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One of the much-awaited films, Cocktail 2, has been stirring a lot of buzz since its announcement. Featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, the film has officially begun its countdown, with makers now sharing a major update. On Friday, Maddock Films debuted posters of the actors from the upcoming sequel, announcing that the film’s first look teaser will be released in theatres on March 18.

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