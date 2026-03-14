Get ready for Cocktail 2

One of the much-awaited films, Cocktail 2, has been stirring a lot of buzz since its announcement. Featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, the film has officially begun its countdown, with makers now sharing a major update. On Friday, Maddock Films debuted posters of the actors from the upcoming sequel, announcing that the film’s first look teaser will be released in theatres on March 18.

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