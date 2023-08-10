Get set for Goldfish

Makers of the Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval-starrer Goldfish on Tuesday unveiled the trailer on social media. A dark but heartfelt and emotional story, the trailer for Goldfish is about the relationship between a mother and a daughter.
The trailer offers a glimpse into the world of Anamika (Kalki Koechlin) and Sadhana (Deepti Naval) and how they discover a new side of their bitter-sweet relationship. The film marks the return of Kalki Koechlin to the big screen after nearly four years. It also stars Rajit Kapur. Goldfish will release across theatres in India on August 25.
