Get set for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan this Eid on April 21

As Eid approaches, it brings along sabka bhai Salman Khan to cinemas. While there are not many contenders to challenge it on the big screen, Tigmanshu Dhulia’s political drama Garmi is the highlight on OTT this week.

Film zone

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Hindi), April 21

Farhad Samji’s latest movie with Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, offers action, comedy, drama and romance. Pooja Hegde joins Sallu in this masala entertainer that also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari.

Suzume (Japanese with English sub-titles), April 21

Directed by animator Makoto Shinkai, Suzume tells the story of a 17-year-old high school student who accompanies a mysterious young man on a magical adventure. Suzume has already been released in Japan and become the fourth-highest-grossing anime film of all time.

Chengiz (Hindi), April 21

Director Rajesh Ganguly’s Chengiz offers to take one on a thrilling journey through the dark and dangerous world of the Calcutta underworld. With Jeet’s latest avatar as a ruthless don, we can expect high-octane action sequences and intense drama. Based on a story by Neeraj Pandey and Rajesh Ganguly, the film stars Rohit Roy, Susmita Chatterjee and Shataf Figar.

Evil Dead Rise (English), April 21

Evil Dead Rise, the fifth instalment in the horror franchise, tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival. Directed by Lee Cronin, this 99-minute film features Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland, along with Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher and Gabrielle Echols.

OTT world

Garmi on Sony LIV, April 21

Garmi

College days make for the most cherished moments in one’s life. Bringing one such youth drama to Sony LIV is Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Garmi. It features Mukesh Tiwari, Vineet Kumar, Pankaj Saraswat, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav, among others.

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites on Netflix, April 20

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites is an upcoming Indian romantic thriller fantasy series, created, written and directed by Pratim D. Gupta. It stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanya Maniktala, alongside Revathi, Tillotama Shome, Sikandar Kher and Adil Hussain. Neflix also has other interesting releases — romcom, A Tourist’s Guide To Love; reality show, Indian Matchmaking Season 3; family drama series, Rough Diamonds; political thriller series, The Diplomat, adventure movie, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, and documentary, Longest Third Date — this week.

Dancing On The Grave on Prime Video, April 21

Written and directed by Patrick Graham, the four-part series is based on the murder of Shakereh Namazi, who belonged to the erstwhile royal family of Mysore in Karnataka, during the 1990s. Through archival footage, news clippings, interviews and dramatisations, “Dancing on the Grave” examines Khaleeli’s sudden disappearance.

Psychological thriller Dead Ringers, and documentary, Judy Blume Forever, will also air on Prime this week.

Chris Evans and Ana De Armas’ spy thriller, Ghosted, on APPLE TV+; Chinese drama Court Lady on MX Player and Family: The Unbreakable Bond on Disney+ Hotstar, there is plenty to binge. — TNS

(With inputs by Dharam Pal)