Get set for The Railway Men

R Madhavan and Kay Kay Menon’s upcoming series The Railway Men will be released on Netflix on November 18. Directed by first-time filmmaker Shiv Rawail, the series has been produced by Yash Raj Films’ digital arm YRF Entertainment. Actors Divyenndu and Babil Khan also feature in the series.
The Railway Men is set against the backdrop of the 1984 Bhopal gas leak, the world’s worst industrial disaster, and inspired by true stories. It is dubbed as a ‘thrilling account of courage and a salute to humanity’.
It is the first project to come out of the creative collaboration between Netflix and Yash Raj Films (YRF). The series has been written by Aayush Gupta.
