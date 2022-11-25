Get set for TILL

Universal Pictures has released the trailer of upcoming biographical film TILL, which delves into the infamous murder of Emmett Till. Directed by Chinonye Chukwu, the film features Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett and Whoopi Goldberg in pivotal roles. It is produced by Keith Beaucham, Barbara Broccoli, Whoopi Goldberg, Thomas Levine, Michael Reilly and Frederick Zollo. The date for the film’s India release will be announced soon. — TMS