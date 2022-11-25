Get set for TILL

Universal Pictures has released the trailer of upcoming biographical film TILL, which delves into the infamous murder of Emmett Till. Directed by Chinonye Chukwu, the film features Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett and Whoopi Goldberg in pivotal roles. It is produced by Keith Beaucham, Barbara Broccoli, Whoopi Goldberg, Thomas Levine, Michael Reilly and Frederick Zollo. The date for the film’s India release will be announced soon. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP 'hatching a conspiracy to assassinate' Arvind Kejriwal, alleges Manish Sisodia; demands probe
Reacting to the allegation, BJP's Manoj Tiwari says, 'I am c...
Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart
Victim Mehakpreet Sethi hailed from Faridkot and had moved f...
16 tourists injured as Manali-Chandigarh bus overturns near Bilaspur in Himachal
The bus driver couldn't negotiate a curve leading to the mis...
Vigilance Bureau starts probing 'disproportionate assets' case against former Punjab deputy CM OP Soni
Vigilance SSP Varinder Singh confirms the development saying...