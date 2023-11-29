Getting to the roots

Sony LIV is all set to stream the highly anticipated musical thriller series Chamak on December 7.
In this star-studded series, actress Isha Talwar will be seen essaying the role of Jasmin Sandhu, aka Jazz, a true-blooded Punjabi and a musician, whose passion for singing and playing the dhol knows no bounds.
Delving into her role, Isha shared a few insights into her preparation to infuse authenticity into her character.
Isha said, “For me to get into a character, it is important to understand the milieu the story is based in. So, I chose to live with my friend Jassi Sangha in Moga, Punjab. I had to find Isha’s roots first to get to Jazz’s roots. Additionally, I learnt to play the dhol to bring authenticity to my performance.”
Created and directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan, Chamak boasts a star-studded cast, including Paramvir Singh Cheema, Manoj Pahwa, Gippy Garewal, Mohit Malik, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Chhabra, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder (Vicky) Pal, and Akasa Singh. It also features songs by a host of Punjabi music icons, such as Gippy Grewal, Mika Singh, Malkit Singh, MC Square and Afsana Khan.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 states on alert after Centre flags surge in respiratory diseases in China
Chinese authorities from the National Health Commission, at ...
They lifted us on shoulders: Rescue workers recount first meeting with labourers in Uttarakhand tunnel
41 workers were rescued on Tuesday evening after 17 days of ...
‘Practised yoga, took walks to keep spirits up’: Rescued workers interact with PM
The workers hail Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Pushkar...