Ghamasaan trailer out: Tigmanshu Dhulia brings forward a gritty tale of power, politics & survival

Zee5, Jio Studios and Golden Ratio Films have unveiled the trailer of Ghamasaan, an intense drama centred on power, politics and survival. Starring Pratik Gandhi, Arshad Warsi and Ishita Dutta in key roles, the series is set to premiere exclusively on Zee5 on September 11.

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Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ghamasaan takes viewers into the heartland of Hindi-speaking India, exploring a world where ambition, loyalty and survival collide. The trailer introduces Arshad Warsi as Maharaj and Pratik Gandhi as Aditya, whose confrontation extends beyond a typical cop-versus-criminal rivalry into a larger struggle for control and influence.

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Rooted in Dhulia’s signature storytelling style, the series delves into morally complicated characters and a world where the lines between right and wrong are blurred. The narrative explores the impact of power, politics and personal loyalties, with survival often taking precedence over morality.

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The series is produced by Jyoti Deshpande for Jio Studios, along with Piiyush Singh, Abhayanand Singh, Saurabh Gupta and Ashwini Chaudhary for Golden Ratio Films, and Miten Shah of Yaelstar Films.

Before its digital premiere, Ghamasaan has been showcased at prominent film festivals, including the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, Cinevesture International Film Festival and Chicago South Asian Film Festival.