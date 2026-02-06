‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ not about any caste or community, will take down all promos: Neeraj Pandey

The story of “Ghooskhor Pandat” is fictional and has nothing to do with any caste or community, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey said on Friday, a day after the Netflix film faced backlash over its title.

In a statement, posted on his social media handles, Pandey acknowledged that the film’s title has “hurt” a section of audience and added that all promotional materials of the film will be taken down for the time being.

The film’s announcement earlier this week was met with a backlash over the title with many social media users calling it insensitive and offensive.

On Thursday, the National Human Rights Commission issued a notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the wake of a complaint alleging that the title of an upcoming movie to be released on a web-based platform, “promotes negative stereotypes” and “vilifies a recognised social group”.

Pandey said the film, which he has co-written and produced, is a fictional cop drama and the term “Pandat” is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character.

“The story focuses on an individual’s actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community. As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility - to tell stories that are thoughtful and respectful,” the filmmaker said.

Featuring Manoj Bajpayee in the title role, the upcoming crime thriller follows Ajay Dikshit, also known as Pandat, a corrupt police officer whose plans for a lucrative and eventful night are disrupted when he finds himself caught in the middle of a global conspiracy unfolding in the heart of Delhi.

The film, which was announced by Netflix during an event on Tuesday, is directed by Ritesh Shah, who has also penned the story with Pandey. It is produced by Pandey through his banner Friday Filmworks.

The filmmaker, known for directing acclaimed films such as “A Wednesday”, “Special 26” and “Baby”, said “Ghooskhor Pandat” has been created with sincere intent and solely to entertain audiences.

“We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings.

“In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being, as we believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses. I look forward to sharing the film with audiences soon,” he added.