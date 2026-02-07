‘Ghooskhor Pandat not about any community’

The story of Ghooskhor Pandat is about a flawed individual and has nothing to do with any caste or community, actor Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Neeraj Pandey said on Friday, a day after the Netflix film faced backlash over its title.

The film’s announcement earlier this week sparked a storm on social media, with many users calling the title “casteist” and offensive. The controversy has also led to the registration of an FIR at Hazratganj police station in Uttar Pradesh, while the NHRC has issued a notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting following a complaint.

In a statement, posted on his social media handles, Pandey acknowledged that the film’s title has “hurt” a section of audience and added that all promotional materials of the film will be taken down for the time being.

Pandey said the film, which he has co-written and produced, is a fictional cop drama and the term Pandat is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character.

“The story focuses on an individual’s actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community. As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility — to tell stories that are thoughtful and respectful,” the filmmaker said.

Bajpayee, who plays the lead in the movie, said he respects the emotions and concerns people have shared and takes them seriously.

“When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen. As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community,” he said.

The crime thriller follows Bajpayee’s Ajay Dikshit, also known as Pandat, a corrupt police officer whose plans for a lucrative and eventful night are disrupted when he finds himself caught in the middle of a global conspiracy unfolding in the heart of Delhi.

The film, which was announced by Netflix during an event on Tuesday, is directed by Ritesh Shah, who has also penned the story with Pandey. It is produced by Pandey through his banner Friday Filmworks.

“We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings.

“In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being, as we believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses. I look forward to sharing the film with audiences soon,” he added.